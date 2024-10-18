Samsung is reportedly working on a feature that will let customers use Galaxy AI — the company's software powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that was launched earlier this year — to control various settings on their smartphones, instead of using the settings menu. The company's built-in software such as the keyboard and camera apps could also be optimised using AI, according to a report that suggests the South Korean technology firm is looking to deliver more than just generative AI features currently available on its handsets.

According to an ETNews report (in Korean) citing information on the National IT Industry Promotion Agency's (NIPA) ICT portal, Samsung is exploring the use of an AI feature that would enable customers to use their Galaxy smartphones "without having to open the settings menu."

Samsung users can already control some settings on their handsets by giving the Google Assistant (or Bixby) voice commands, but the publication suggests that the company intends to use AI to analyse usage patterns as part of its strategy — something it hasn't done so far.

The South Korean tech conglomerate is also reportedly considering the use of AI on important "touch points" on its smartphones, like the camera or keyboard. This is expected to allow these apps to anticipate what users are looking for, thus improving their functionality.

It is currently unclear whether Samsung's AI-powered settings controls will help users manage system-level settings, or whether they will be able to control features inside the company's applications. It is also highly unlikely that the settings app will be replaced by AI-based controls, but the ability to control some features using voice controls could be a useful upgrade.

Samsung also offers advanced customisation and automation features via its Good Lock software plugins that are available in several countries, including India. However, these features cannot currently be controlled via its Bixby assistant, so it remains to be seen whether the rumoured AI-based controls will let users enable or disable Good Lock features.