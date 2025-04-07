Technology News
English Edition
iPhone 17 Pro's Design to Be Similar to iPhone 16 Pro, Except for Rear Camera Layout: Mark Gurman

Mark Gurman notes that the previous rumors about the iPhone 17 Pro getting a two-toned rear design are not correct.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 April 2025 13:31 IST
iPhone 17 Pro's Design to Be Similar to iPhone 16 Pro, Except for Rear Camera Layout: Mark Gurman

Photo Credit: Apple

The front design of iPhone 17 Pro is set to take the form of iPhone 16 Pro

Highlights
  • iPhone 17 Pro model would still bear some design changes
  • More significant iPhone changes are expected in 2027
  • Apple could launch A foldable model and a "bold new Pro model" in 2027
iPhone 17 series is expected to be announced in September. The lineup is said to include four models — iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air (or Slim), iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Early iPhone 17 Pro leaks had suggested the possibility of a drastic design change, but now Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that might not happen. The iPhone 17 Pro is said to be more similar to the iPhone 16 Pro's design, however, the upcoming model's back camera layout could look different.

In his latest weekly Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman states that he is not expecting a ‘particularly bold new look' with the iPhone 17 Pro. The front design of the phone will reportedly appear quite similar to last year's iPhone 16 Pro, while the back camera will look ‘meaningfully different.'

iPhone 17 Pro May Not Get Dual-Tone Design

Apple was rumoured to use a dual-tone back panel for the iPhone 17 Pro with a dark-black camera block on top of a silver iPhone back, but Gurman states that it might not happen. "The camera area will be the same colour as the rest of the device. That speaks to the more gradual design changes that Apple is making: The iPhone 17 Pro isn't a major departure from current models," said the analyst.

Further, Gurman mentioned that more significant iPhone changes are expected in 2027, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the iPhone. Apple could launch both a foldable model and a "bold new Pro model."

The iPhone 17 series is likely to go official in September of this year. The Pro models in the lineup are tipped to have an aluminium frame and run on Apple's A19 Pro chip. They are said to pack 12GB RAM. The standard iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Slim/Air could run on an A18 or A19 chip with support for 8GB RAM.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iPhone 17 Pro's Design to Be Similar to iPhone 16 Pro, Except for Rear Camera Layout: Mark Gurman
