Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro Renders Leaked; Show Transparent Back, Glyph Lights, New Camera Module Design

Nothing Phone 3a appears to boast a horizontally arranged pill-shaped triple camera unit.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 February 2025 13:52 IST
Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro Renders Leaked; Show Transparent Back, Glyph Lights, New Camera Module Design

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

Nothing Phone 3a series could run on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset

Highlights
  • First possible renders of Nothing phones are now out, revealing design
  • They are said to run on Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset
  • Nothing Phone 3a series is confirmed to launch on March 4
Nothing Phone 3a series is scheduled to go official on March 4 and the lineup is expected to include the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro models. While Nothing has been posting new teasers revealing the specifications of the upcoming lineup, alleged renders of the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro have now surfaced online showcasing their design. They are shown with Nothing's signature design language, featuring a transparent back and Glyph lights. 

Android Authority has acquired alleged renders of unannounced Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro. The renders show the phones in black and white colour options with a hole punch display design. They seem to share a similar design but there are some notable differences in the rear camera design.

The Nothing Phone 3a appears to boast a horizontally arranged pill-shaped triple camera unit with the sensors stacked side-by-side. The LED flash module sits next to the sensors. The pill-shaped cutout is encompassed by a circular housing surrounded by Nothing's signature glyph lights.

Meanwhile, the Phone 3a Pro is shown with a different circular-looking rear camera design in the renders. The LED flash and three rear-facing cameras, including a periscope camera are placed randomly inside the module. The periscope telephoto sensor is placed in a corner. The Pro model also has a transparent back design with Glyph lights.

Nothing Phone 3a series is confirmed to launch on March 4 in global markets, including India. It will go on sale in the country via Flipkart. The lineup will get 50-megapixel triple rear cameras including a periscope Sony sensor with OIS. 

Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro Specifications (Leaked)

Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro are said to run on Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. The vanilla model is said to come in 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage options. The Phone 3a Pro is tipped to pack 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Both phones could pack a 5,000mAh capacity battery, a 6.77-inch 120Hz display, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.4.

The Pro model is said to offer 3x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom. In the non-Pro model, the optical zoom could be 2x and the digital zoom set at 30x. The Phone 3a could get a 32-megapixel sensor on the front whereas the Phone 3a Pro has a 50-megapixel sensor on the front.

 

Comments

Further reading: Nothing Phone 3a, Nothing Phone 3a Pro, Nothing Phone 3a Specifications, Nothing Phone 3a Pro Specifications, Nothing
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More

