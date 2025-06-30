Vijay Sales has started its Open Box Sale in India with discounts on a range of products, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, TVs, washing machines and more. The sale, which began on June 28, features last-piece and display/demo products. The sale offers the demo units of iPhone 15 models, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6 at discounted rates. The Open Box sale is live on both online and offline platforms.

Vijay Sales Open Box Sale: Top Smartphone Deals

The Open Box Sale by Vijay Sales is live on the company's retail outlets and the Vijay Sales website. The retailer is selling mobile phones starting from Rs. 6,499 in the ongoing sale. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 can be grabbed for a starting price of Rs. 79,999 (launch price Rs. 1,09,999) and Rs. 1,29,999 (launch price Rs. 1,64,999), respectively.

The open-box units of iPhone 15 Plus with 128GB are selling for Rs. 57,990, instead of Rs. 72,900. The demo unit of iPhone 15 Pro Max with 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 85,000, down from the original launch price of Rs. 1,59,900. The store display units of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus with 128GB storage are available for Rs. 42,990 and Rs. 59,900, respectively.

The store display unit of CMF by Nothing Phone 1 with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is available for Rs. 13,999 (original launch price Rs. 17,999). Meanwhile, the store demo unit of Xiaomi 14 Civi 5G with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is selling for Rs. 32,999, instead of Rs. 42,999.

Vijay Sales is selling the store demo unit of Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage for Rs. 43,859 in the ongoing sale, instead of Rs. 49,999. The Vivo Y200e 5G demo unit is listed with a starting price tag of Rs. 16,999, down from Rs. 19,999.

Besides smartphones, the sale brings up to 50 percent off on TVs, tablets and laptops. The store display piece of iPad Mini 6th Gen with 64GB storage is priced at Rs. 39,000, instead of Rs. 49,900.

Refrigerators start from Rs. 11,990, while smartwatches are listed with up to 60 percent off. The electronic retail chain has also partnered with different lenders to offer additional discounts for customers purchasing using select bank cards.