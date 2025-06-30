Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vijay Sales Open Box Sale Brings Discount on iPhone 15, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Xiaomi 14 Civi, More

Vijay Sales Open Box Sale Brings Discount on iPhone 15, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Xiaomi 14 Civi, More

Vijay Sales is providing discounts on store display units and open-box products as part of its Open Box sale.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 June 2025 16:49 IST
Vijay Sales Open Box Sale Brings Discount on iPhone 15, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Xiaomi 14 Civi, More

Vijay Sales Open Box Sale provides up to 50 percent off on TVs, tablets and laptops

Highlights
  • The discount sale started on June 28
  • Vijay Sales Open Box Sale brings numerous discounts on electronics
  • Demo unit of iPhone 15 Pro Max with 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 85,000
Advertisement

Vijay Sales has started its Open Box Sale in India with discounts on a range of products, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, TVs, washing machines and more. The sale, which began on June 28, features last-piece and display/demo products. The sale offers the demo units of iPhone 15 models, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6 at discounted rates. The Open Box sale is live on both online and offline platforms.

Vijay Sales Open Box Sale: Top Smartphone Deals

The Open Box Sale by Vijay Sales is live on the company's retail outlets and the Vijay Sales website. The retailer is selling mobile phones starting from Rs. 6,499 in the ongoing sale. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 can be grabbed for a starting price of Rs. 79,999 (launch price Rs. 1,09,999) and Rs. 1,29,999 (launch price Rs. 1,64,999), respectively. 

The open-box units of iPhone 15 Plus with 128GB are selling for Rs. 57,990, instead of Rs. 72,900. The demo unit of iPhone 15 Pro Max with 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 85,000, down from the original launch price of Rs. 1,59,900. The store display units of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus with 128GB storage are available for Rs. 42,990 and Rs. 59,900, respectively.

The store display unit of CMF by Nothing Phone 1 with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is available for Rs. 13,999 (original launch price Rs. 17,999). Meanwhile, the store demo unit of Xiaomi 14 Civi 5G with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is selling for Rs. 32,999, instead of Rs. 42,999.

Vijay Sales is selling the store demo unit of Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage for Rs. 43,859 in the ongoing sale, instead of Rs. 49,999. The Vivo Y200e 5G demo unit is listed with a starting price tag of Rs. 16,999, down from Rs. 19,999. 

Besides smartphones, the sale brings up to 50 percent off on TVs, tablets and laptops. The store display piece of iPad Mini 6th Gen with 64GB storage is priced at Rs. 39,000, instead of Rs. 49,900.

Refrigerators start from Rs. 11,990, while smartwatches are listed with up to 60 percent off. The electronic retail chain has also partnered with different lenders to offer additional discounts for customers purchasing using select bank cards.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Overall refinements
  • Offers a bunch of useful AI features
  • Excellent displays (main and cover)
  • IP48 protection
  • 7 years of Android software updates
  • Bad
  • Very expensive
  • Cameras could have been better
  • Still stuck at 25W charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1856x2160 pixels
Xiaomi 14 Civi

Xiaomi 14 Civi

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Leica camera features
  • Solid performance
  • Decent display
  • Powerful speakers
  • Value for money
  • Bad
  • No IP68 rating
  • Random notifications from GetApps
  • Battery output is not the best in the segment
Read detailed Xiaomi 14 Civi review
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1236x2750 pixels
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • USB Type-C
  • AAA gaming
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Good primary and telephoto camera
  • Customisable Action Button
  • Bad
  • Gets hot quickly when stressed
  • Slow wired charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A17 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Base 12GB RAM
  • Improved primary camera
  • Useful AI features
  • 7 years of software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Cover screen still has limited controls
  • Average battery life
  • Wired charging is still locked at 25W
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Cover Display 3.40-inch
Cover Resolution 720x748 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vijay Sales, Vijay Sales Open Box Sale, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro Max
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Sony Bravia Theatre System 6, Theatre Bar 6 Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Jensen Huang, Other Nvidia Insiders Sold Over $1 Billion in Stock Amid Market Surge: Report

Related Stories

Vijay Sales Open Box Sale Brings Discount on iPhone 15, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Xiaomi 14 Civi, More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 15 5G, Realme 15 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed
  2. AI+ Will Launch Its First Smartphones in India on This Date
  3. Samsung Is Asking Galaxy Smartphone Users to Turn On This Feature
  4. iQOO 13 to Be Sold in a New Green Colour Option in India From July 4
  5. Vivo X Fold 5 India Launch Teased; Key Features Revealed
  6. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Switch Between Multiple Accounts on Same iPhone
  7. Sony Bravia Theatre System 6, Bar 6 Launched in India: Price, Features
  8. Xiaomi 16 Ultra May Feature a SmartSens Camera Sensor
  9. Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Spotted on Geekbench Running Android 16
  10. Apple Developing 7 Head-Mounted XR Wearables, Says Ming-Chi Kuo
#Latest Stories
  1. Jensen Huang, Other Nvidia Insiders Sold Over $1 Billion in Stock Amid Market Surge: Report
  2. Vijay Sales Open Box Sale Brings Discount on iPhone 15, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Xiaomi 14 Civi, More
  3. Sony Bravia Theatre System 6, Theatre Bar 6 Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Facebook Reportedly Asking Users Access to Private Media in Camera Roll for Meta AI Features
  5. Vivo X Fold 5 India Launch Teased; Key Features Revealed, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  6. WhatsApp for iOS Said to Be Testing Feature Which Lets You Switch Between Multiple Accounts
  7. Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Spotted on Geekbench With Android 16; May Receive One UI 8 Beta Update Soon
  8. Samsung Issues Advisory to Galaxy Users, Asks Them to Activate Latest Anti-Theft Features
  9. Xiaomi 16 Ultra Tipped to Use SmartSens Camera Sensor Instead of Sony LYT-900
  10. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Leak Reveals Two New Multiplayer Modes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »