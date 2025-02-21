Apple has announced the release timeline of its next big update for the iPhone dubbed iOS 18.4. It is expected to be rolled out in April, expanding the set of artificial intelligence (AI) features in the Apple Intelligence suite that the Cupertino-based technology giant has introduced with previous updates so far. Additionally, the update is also expected to expand the availability of the said AI features to support more languages and locales.

iOS 18.4 Release Timeline

Following the launch of the iPhone 16e as the newest entry-level model in Apple's lineup, the company has updated its iOS 18 page with new details. First spotted by Macrumors, the page now states that additional AI features and the support for more languages and locales will be available in “early April”.

As per Apple, it will expand the Apple Intelligence features to include support for Chinese (Simplified), English (India, Singapore), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (Brazil) and Spanish languages. Meanwhile, support for Vietnamese and more languages will also be rolled out in the coming months.

Despite the release of the next big iPhone update scheduled in the next two months, the company is yet to release a developer beta of the same. Notably, iOS 18.4 was initially tipped to bring a smarter Siri which Apple advertised at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024. The digital assistant will be empowered with the capability of tapping into a user's personal data and seeing what's on their phone screen to provide contextual and personalised answers to queries.

However, that may not be the case anymore. A recent report suggests that the iPhone maker is facing hurdles in the form of software bugs and engineering issues for the release of the AI-powered Siri. Thus, its rollout could be delayed from the planned roadmap and Apple may push it to May or later. On the other hand, the company could also make the deadline but turn off a set of specific features which aren't up to optimal performance yet for a future release.