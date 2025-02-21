Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iOS 18.4 Update for iPhone With More Apple Intelligence Features, Language Support to Roll Out in April

iOS 18.4 Update for iPhone With More Apple Intelligence Features, Language Support to Roll Out in April

The update is expected to make Apple Intelligence available in more languages and locales globally.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 February 2025 09:56 IST
iOS 18.4 Update for iPhone With More Apple Intelligence Features, Language Support to Roll Out in April

Apple's iOS 18.4 update was initially expected to introduce a smarter version of Siri

Highlights
  • iOS 18.4 update for the iPhone to be released in April
  • It will bring support for Apple Intelligence in more languages
  • Software bugs may delay Siri's AI-powered features to May or later
Advertisement

Apple has announced the release timeline of its next big update for the iPhone dubbed iOS 18.4. It is expected to be rolled out in April, expanding the set of artificial intelligence (AI) features in the Apple Intelligence suite that the Cupertino-based technology giant has introduced with previous updates so far. Additionally, the update is also expected to expand the availability of the said AI features to support more languages and locales.

iOS 18.4 Release Timeline

Following the launch of the iPhone 16e as the newest entry-level model in Apple's lineup, the company has updated its iOS 18 page with new details. First spotted by Macrumors, the page now states that additional AI features and the support for more languages and locales will be available in “early April”.

As per Apple, it will expand the Apple Intelligence features to include support for Chinese (Simplified), English (India, Singapore), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (Brazil) and Spanish languages. Meanwhile, support for Vietnamese and more languages will also be rolled out in the coming months.

Despite the release of the next big iPhone update scheduled in the next two months, the company is yet to release a developer beta of the same. Notably, iOS 18.4 was initially tipped to bring a smarter Siri which Apple advertised at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024. The digital assistant will be empowered with the capability of tapping into a user's personal data and seeing what's on their phone screen to provide contextual and personalised answers to queries.

However, that may not be the case anymore. A recent report suggests that the iPhone maker is facing hurdles in the form of software bugs and engineering issues for the release of the AI-powered Siri. Thus, its rollout could be delayed from the planned roadmap and Apple may push it to May or later. On the other hand, the company could also make the deadline but turn off a set of specific features which aren't up to optimal performance yet for a future release.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iOS 18.4, iOS 18, iOS 18 update, Apple intelligence, Apple Intelligence features, IPhone, iPhone Update, Siri, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Oppo Find N5 With 8.12-inch Inner Screen, Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications
iOS 18.4 Update for iPhone With More Apple Intelligence Features, Language Support to Roll Out in April
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Officially DiscontinuesÂ These iPhone Models in India
  2. OTT Releases This Week (Feb 17 - Feb 23): Baby John, Daaku Maharaaj, and More
  3. Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra India Sale Date Tipped
  4. Vivo T4x 5G Said to Feature 50-Megapixel Main Rear Camera, More
  5. Phones With Snapdragon 8 Elite 2, Dimensity 9500 Chips Might Arive Early
  6. Apple's Next Big iOS 18.4 Update for iPhone Gets a Release Timeline
  7. Oppo Find N5 Launched; Is the World's Thinnest Book-Style Foldable Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 18.4 Update for iPhone With More Apple Intelligence Features, Language Support to Roll Out in April
  2. Oppo Find N5 With 8.12-inch Inner Screen, Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Ancient 2,000-Year-Old Sword Found in Poland Linked to Vandal Warrior Burial
  4. Scientists Detect Rising Microplastics in Human Brains, Study Raises Concerns
  5. 5,000-Year-Old Spanish Fortress Reveals Roman-Era Burial with Dagger
  6. Blue Ghost Lander Lowers Orbit, Prepares for Lunar Touchdown on March 2
  7. Astronomers Discover Largest Collection of Missing Link Black Holes in Dwarf Galaxies
  8. SpaceX Falcon 9 Lands Near The Bahamas for First Time After Starlink Launch
  9. New Fossils Suggest Land Life Bounced Back Faster Than Expected After End-Permian Mass Extinction
  10. New Superconductors Work at Higher Temperatures, No Pressure Needed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »