Technology News

Meta Chief Scientist Says ChatGPT-Like AI Technology a Dead End

Meta announced its latest AI project - called image-based Joint Embedding Predictive Architecture, or JEPA.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 14 June 2023 11:31 IST
Meta Chief Scientist Says ChatGPT-Like AI Technology a Dead End

Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta's JEPA give machines the ability to conceptualize abstract ideas

Highlights
  • Meta has taken a more discrete approach to ChatGPT-style AI
  • Meta infused generative AI in its products
  • It has released open source AI models that require less computing power

The chief scientist for Facebook-owner Meta on Tuesday said that generative AI, the technology behind ChatGPT, was already at a dead end, instead promising new artificial intelligence resembling human rationality.

"Today AI and machine learning really sucks. Humans have common sense, machines don't," Yann LeCun told reporters at a Meta launch event in Paris.

LeCun spoke as Meta announced its latest AI project -- called image-based Joint Embedding Predictive Architecture, or JEPA.

The project seeks to move beyond ChatGPT-like generative AI and give machines the ability to conceptualize abstract ideas and not just regurgitate what exists online.

"Generative models are the past, we will abandon them in favor of joint embedding predictive architecture," LeCun said, touting the Meta project he will lead.

"My prediction is that in a few years, generative large language models will not be used any more, we will have a better thing to replace them," he added.

LeCun is considered a major thinker on AI and has been a critic of the hype around the generative AI models that power ChatGPT or the image-based Dall-E since they launched last year.

LeCun believes that the fears and excitement surrounding generative AI grossly inflate its actual capabilities.

In a Facebook post, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the JEPA tool was open source, meaning it would be available to researchers to tinker with.

He said the aim was to develop AI that "more closely reflects how people understand the world."

"We need models that perceive the world and make predictions. This research is another step in that direction," Zuckerberg added.

Compared to its rivals, Meta has taken a more discrete approach to ChatGPT-style AI for its social media platforms Facebook and Instagram.

Meta infused generative AI in its products, but without the same publicity as Microsoft or Google.

In parallel, it has also released open source AI models that require less computing power than the technology that powers ChatGPT.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Meta, Generative AI, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI chatbot, ChatGPT, OpenAI, Microsoft, Yann LeCun
Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether See Price Drop as SEC’s Crypto Crackdown Shakes up Sector

Related Stories

Meta Chief Scientist Says ChatGPT-Like AI Technology a Dead End
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Design Teased; to Launch in India on This Date
  2. Here’s When the Nothing Phone 1 Will Be Updated to Nothing OS 2
  3. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Images Leaked Ahead of Launch: See Design, Colours
  4. iPhone 14 Series Gets Massive Discount on Amazon: Check Price Here
  5. Here Are the New Google Pixel, Pixel Watch Features From June Pixel Drop
  6. Xiaomi Pad 6 First Impressions: iPad Killer?
  7. Infinix Note 30 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India: See Price
  8. Oppo Reno 9A Powered by Snapdragon 695 5G SoC Goes Official: See Price
  9. Xiaomi Pad 6 With 144Hz Screen, Snapdragon 870 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  10. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus May Boast a 48-Megapixel Rear Camera: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. People Trust TikTok More Than Traditional Media, Study Shows
  2. Redmi Pad 2 Specifications Leak, Tipped to Feature 8,000mAh Battery, 2K LCD Display
  3. Government Asks E-Commerce Firms to Create Framework Against Dark Patterns: Consumer Affairs Secretary
  4. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Support Page Goes Live in India; Suggests Imminent Launch
  5. Oppo Reno 10 Series India Launch Tipped for Mid-July, Indian Variants May Have Different Designs
  6. AI Draft Rules: EU Lawmakers Agree to Make Changes in Draft Artificial Intelligence Regulations
  7. Madhav Sheth Departs Realme India After Five-Year Stint, Founder Sky Li to Oversee India Operations: Details
  8. Google Charged by EU Antitrust Regulators for Anti-Competitive Adtech Practices
  9. Prateik Babbar Joins the Cast of Lioness, Starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Paige Sandhu
  10. Telangana Government Onboards Digital Wallet Liminal on Web3-Focussed Advisory Panel: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.