Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Meets Meta's Chief AI Scientist to Discuss Opportunities in Artificial Intelligence

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Meets Meta's Chief AI Scientist to Discuss Opportunities in Artificial Intelligence

The GenAI CoE aims to advance research and development in AI while fostering the growth of responsible and ethical AI technologies in India.

By ANI | Updated: 28 October 2024 15:49 IST
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Meets Meta's Chief AI Scientist to Discuss Opportunities in Artificial Intelligence

Photo Credit: ANI

IndiaAI and Meta have announced the establishment of the Center for Generative AI, Srijan at IIT Jodhpur,

Highlights
  • Union I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw met with Meta's Chief AI Scientist
  • The discussion covered opportunities in the area of AI
  • Meta will support the establishment of the Center for Generative AI
Advertisement

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday met with Chief AI Scientist of Meta, Yann LeCun to discuss opportunities in the area of artificial intelligence. The minister said in a post on social media X that India's AI Mission has been helpful in advancing robust collaborations among the industry, government, and academia.

"Met @ylecun (Yann LeCun) of Meta to discuss Bharat's AI potential. Our AI mission is advancing with strong collaborations among industry, government, and academia: GenAI CoE with IIT Jodhpur and Meta. YuvAI Skilling with AICTE and Meta to train 1,00,000 students on LLM," Vaishanw posted on X.

On October 25, IndiaAI and Meta announced the establishment of the Center for Generative AI, Srijan at IIT Jodhpur, along with the launch of the "YuvAi Initiative for Skilling and Capacity Building" in collaboration with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), for the advancement of open source artificial intelligence (AI) in India.

The partnership will enable the development of Indigenous AI applications, advance skill development in AI, and boost research capabilities with the aim of contributing to India's AI mission of ensuring tech sovereignty and the vision of building AI solutions that are tailor-made for India.

As part of this collaboration, Meta will support the establishment of the Center for Generative AI, Srijan, ("GenAI CoE") at IIT Jodhpur, according to the details shared by Ministry of Electronics and IT.

This GenAI CoE aims to advance research and development in AI while fostering the growth of responsible and ethical AI technologies in India. It will support and enhance open science innovation across the AI technology landscape.

Through education, capacity building, and policy advisory, the center will be empowering the next generation of researchers, students, and practitioners with the knowledge and tools necessary for the responsible development and deployment of GenAI technologies.

Meta, in collaboration with MeitY and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), also launched the "YuvAi initiative for Skilling and Capacity Building" . This program aims to bridge the AI talent gap in the country by empowering 100,000 students and young developers aged 18-30 to leverage open-source large language models (LLMs) to address real-world challenges.

It aims to build capacity in generative AI skills, utilizing open-source LLMs while fostering AI innovation across key sectors. Over the next three years, the initiative will train one lakh youth, developers, and entrepreneurs, contributing significantly to India's AI ecosystem across critical sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, smart cities, and financial inclusion.

This will include the establishment of a Gen AI Resource Hub with courses, case studies, and open datasets; an LLM for Young Developers Course designed by Meta; and Master Training Activation Workshops to introduce participants to foundational AI concepts. The program also features Unleash LLM Hackathons, where students will submit AI solutions to address real-world problems, with top ideas receiving mentoring, seed grants, and market support. Additionally, the AI Innovation Accelerator will identify and support 10 student-led startups experimenting with open-source AI models, offering incubation and visibility.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Artificial Intelligence, AI, Meta, Yann LeCun, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
TSMC Said to Suspend Shipments to China Firm After Chip Found on Huawei AI Processor

Related Stories

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Meets Meta's Chief AI Scientist to Discuss Opportunities in Artificial Intelligence
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone SE 4 Tipped to Arrive With A18 Chip, In-House Apple Modem and More
  2. Itel S25 Ultra Hands-On Images, Price, Key Features Leaked
  3. OnePlus 13 Battery Capacity and Charging Details Revealed
  4. Xiaomi 15 Pro Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch Tomorrow
  5. iQOO 13 Teased to Have 7.99mm Slim Body; Confirmed to See Price Hike
  6. Apple Says It Will Roll Out Early Access to Image Playground Soon
  7. Why Apple Has Been Blocked From Selling iPhone 16 Models in Indonesia
  8. Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design's Durability Test Shows a Vital Flaw
  9. Google Might Be Working on an AI Tool That Can Control Your Web Browser
  10. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Could Add Up to 4 Million New Game Pass Members
#Latest Stories
  1. Government Issues Advisory to Curb Hoax Bomb Threats on Social Media
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on Game Pass Could Add Up to 4 Million New Subscribers to Service, Analysts Say
  3. iQOO 13 Teased to Measure 7.99mm in Thickness; Confirmed to See Price Hike
  4. Tata Tiago EV Surpasses Milestone of 50,000 Units Delivery Since Launch
  5. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Meets Meta's Chief AI Scientist to Discuss Opportunities in Artificial Intelligence
  6. Itel S25 Ultra Hands-On Images Surface Online; Price, Key Features Tipped
  7. New Tardigrade Species Hypsibius henanensis Reveals Unique Radiation Survival Mechanisms
  8. TSMC Said to Suspend Shipments to China Firm After Chip Found on Huawei AI Processor
  9. Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Might Soon Launch in Europe, Pricing Revealed
  10. Meta NotebookLlama AI Podcast Generator Released as ‘Open Source Tool' to Take on Google's NotebookLM
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »