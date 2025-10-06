OxygenOS 16 will be launched by OnePlus on October 16 in India, the Chinese smartphone maker announced. The new user interface will be built on top of Android 16. It will bring several new redesigned elements to OnePlus handsets, along with a suite of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features. The upcoming OnePlus 15, the company's next flagship handset, might run OxygenOS 16 out of the box, while older smartphones could receive the new firmware via an OTA update. The tech firm recently announced that the update would also integrate Google's Gemini models, allowing the handsets to execute generative AI tasks on-device.

OxygenOS 16 Launch Date Set for October 16

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the tech company announced that the new Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 will be unveiled in India on October 16. The announcement was made with the caption “Intelligently Yours”. While the company has not revealed any other details at the moment, it previously hinted at the AI features the OxygenOS 16 update might introduce.

Smarter than you think.

Yours to experience from October 16. #OxygenOS16 pic.twitter.com/bKAGDV0BQS — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) October 6, 2025

The new firmware update will bring OnePlus AI to the company's handsets, which is expected to include a few new AI-powered tools. These features might allow users to ask an AI chatbot about the objects on their phone's screens, objects in the camera, and circle to search, among other functionalities.

Several reports suggest that the upcoming OnePlus 15 could be the first phone to run OxygenOS 16 out of the box. Older OnePlus handsets could get it via an OTA update, depending on their eligibility.

OnePlus recently announced that Google's Gemini AI models will be integrated with its Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 update. This will bring new on-device AI functionalities, and allow Gemini to access a user's saved content from the Mind Space hub, coupled with the Plus Mind feature.

The company also demonstrated how a OnePlus phone user will be able to ask Google AI chatbot to plan a five-day trip to Paris, while considering relevant information from the Mind Space app. Moreover, Gemini will be able to access content from the Plus Mind feature to execute personalised tasks to reduce the need for people to manually search through stored items.