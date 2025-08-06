Technology News
Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses Reportedly Thwart Stickers Used to Block Recording Indicator Light

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses were launched in India on May 13. The smartglasses feature a 12-megapixel camera for taking photos and videos.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 August 2025 15:09 IST
Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon AR 1 Gen 1 SoC

  • Ray-Ban Meta Glasses launched in India on May 13
  • Ray-Ban Meta Glasses included an LED to ensure privacy
  • The smartglasses feature two 12-megapixel cameras
Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses come with an LED light, which is designed to work with its 12-megapixel camera. The feature is designed to alert people in front of the wearer that they are being recorded. However, a car customisation company, known for making vehicle wraps, is reportedly selling vinyl covers to hide or dim the LED indicator. Several people have in the past tried unsuccessfully to bypass this privacy feature. The vinyl cover is allegedly being sold on TikTok, but it doesn't properly work, according to a report.

Ray-Ban Meta AI Glasses Indicator Stickers Sold via TikTok Don't Work Properly

According to a Wired report, a car customisation company, known for producing wraps for different vehicles, is selling a vinyl cover for the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses, which can be used for hiding or “dimming” the recording indicator light. The light was integrated into the wearable smart glasses, to ensure that the person in front of the wearer is aware that they are being recorded.

The vinyl covers for the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses, called the “Luxe GhostDots 4 Meta Glasses”, are currently listed on the TikTok store, reportedly claiming to block or dim the “bright white” recording indicator light. The company has reportedly sold at least 500 sets of the “Ghost Dots” via the social media app. One set is said to contain 20 vinyl dots. Each set is reportedly being sold for $15 (roughly Rs. 1,315).

The report states that the vinyl dots for Ray-Ban Meta Glasses do not seem to work properly. The seller has also uploaded an instructional video that shows exactly how to place these translucent dots on the camera lens, according to the publication. The smart glasses reportedly recognise that the LED recording indicator is covered and halts recording.

Launched on May 13 in India, the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses feature a 12-megapixel camera that allows users to record vertical videos and photos. The smart glasses can take photos at a 3,024×4,032 pixel resolution and record 1080p videos for up to 60 seconds. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 SoC, the smartglasses come with 32GB of onboard storage. They also come with a suite of AI-powered features, along with the ability to play music.

