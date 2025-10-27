Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Microsoft Faces Lawsuit in Australia Over Allegedly Misleading Users on Copilot Pricing

Microsoft Faces Lawsuit in Australia Over Allegedly Misleading Users on Copilot Pricing

The Australian competition regulator has filed a lawsuit against Microsoft for hiding cheaper non-AI plans.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 October 2025 18:30 IST
Microsoft Faces Lawsuit in Australia Over Allegedly Misleading Users on Copilot Pricing

Photo Credit: Microsoft

The lawsuit claims that Microsoft revealed the cheaper plan after users began cancelling subscriptions

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The lawsuit alleges that Microsoft misled 2.7 million subscribers
  • Microsoft 365 subscription price was hiked due to Copilot integration
  • The company allegedly did not tell users about a cheaper non-AI plan
Advertisement

Microsoft is facing a lawsuit in Australia for allegedly misleading its Microsoft 365 subscribers in the country. The lawsuit has been brought forth by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) against the Windows maker for allegedly failing to inform subscribers about a cheaper alternative while hiking the price of the subscription plans after integrating Copilot with the service. The Redmond-based tech giant introduced the price hike in the country on October 31, 2024, informing subscribers to either pay the higher prices or cancel their subscription.

Australia Sues Microsoft Over Misleading Subscribers

In a press release, the ACCC announced that it has commenced proceedings in the Federal Court against Microsoft Australia and its parent company, Microsoft Corp. The crux of the lawsuit is the price hike of the Microsoft 365 Personal and Family plans.

After integrating its AI chatbot with the service, which is now dubbed Microsoft 365 Copilot, the company increased the price of the Personal plan by 45 percent from AUD 109 (roughly Rs. 6,300) to AUD 159 (roughly Rs. 9,200). The Family plan's price was also hiked by 29 percent to AUD 179 (roughly Rs. 10,300).

The main allegation against the company is that while informing the existing subscribers, which is estimated to be 2.7 million in the country, via two emails and a blog post, it told them to either accept the higher prices or cancel their subscription. This is being called misleading, as the tech giant did not inform them about a third option, which was to retain the subscription at the same price without any AI features.

“We allege that Microsoft's two emails to existing subscribers and the blog post were false or misleading as they conveyed that consumers had to accept the more expensive Copilot-integrated plans, and that the only other option was to cancel,” Gina Cass-Gottlieb, Chair of the ACCC, said, adding, “All businesses need to provide accurate information about their services and prices. Failure to do so risks breaching the Australian Consumer Law.”

The ACCC highlighted that the maximum penalty that can be imposed on a company for each breach of the Australian Consumer Law is the greater of AUD 50 million (roughly Rs. 289 crore), three times the total benefits obtained by the company that were reasonably attributed, or 30 percent of its adjusted turnover during the period of the breach.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Microsoft, Copilot, Microsoft 365, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Madras High Court Recognises Crypto as Property: What This Means for Indian Investors

Related Stories

Microsoft Faces Lawsuit in Australia Over Allegedly Misleading Users on Copilot Pricing
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC at This Price
  2. iQOO 15 Teased to Launch in India on This Date
  3. Battlefield 6's Battle Royale Mode is Reportedly Coming This Week
  4. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Confirmed to Launch on This Date
  5. OnePlus 15, OnePlus Ace 6 Price Leaks Hours Ahead of China Launch
  6. iPhone 18 Pro Max Specifications Leak, Series Launch May Be Staggered
  7. Vivo X300 Series May Launch in India With Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kits
  8. Lava Shark 2 4G Launched in India With 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Features
  9. Bharat Taxi Launch: What You Must Know About Govt-Backed Uber, Ola Rival
  10. OnePlus 15 Will Offer These 10 Upgrades Over Its Predecessor
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Faces Lawsuit in Australia Over Allegedly Misleading Users on Copilot Pricing
  2. Madras High Court Recognises Crypto as Property: What This Means for Indian Investors
  3. Google Introduces Vibe Coding to Its AI Studio, Lets Users Create AI Apps With Text Prompts
  4. Vivo X300 Series Tipped to Launch in India With Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kits
  5. Moto X70 Air India Launch Seemingly Teased: Here Are Some Confirmed Specifications, Price Range
  6. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Could Feature a 200-Megapixel Periscope, 50-Megapixel Main Cameras: See Expected Specifications
  7. OnePlus Ace 6 With 165Hz Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Vivo S50 Series Tipped to Feature a Periscope Telephoto Lens, 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera
  9. iPhone 18 Pro Max Key Features Leaked; iPhone 18 Series May Launch in Phases
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Launch Timeline Leaked Again; Said to Be Available in a Few Asian Countries
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »