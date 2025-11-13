Technology News
The Exynos 1680 chipset is listed with Bluetooth 6.1, which is the newest version of Bluetooth.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 13 November 2025 17:26 IST
Samsung Galaxy A56 was launched in March in India

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A57 is said to be in the works
  • Samsung Galaxy A56 could run on Exynos 1580 chipset
  • Exynos 1680 SoC could use an Xclipse 550 GPU
Samsung Galaxy A56 was launched in India in March with an Exynos 1580 chipset under the hood. However, it seems like the company is already laying the groundwork for the successor, Galaxy A57, possibly powered by the Exynos 1680 chipset. This unannounced Samsung in-house chipset has appeared on the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) certification website now. The listings confirm the moniker and model number of the chipset. The Galaxy A57 is expected to be launched in the first quarter of next year.

Exynos 1680 Spotted in Bluetooth SIG Listing

The unannounced Exynos 1680 chipset surfaced on the Bluetooth SIG website with model number S6568. The listing, first spotted by X user Mohammed Khatri (@Mohammed_K_2010), reveals that the chipset features Bluetooth 6.1. The Exynos 1580, on the other hand, has Bluetooth 5.3. This suggests that the Exynos 1680 may offer significantly better Bluetooth performance than the Exynos 1580.

The listing does not reveal any specifications of the chipset, but previous leaks claimed that the Exynos 1680 SoC will use an Xclipse 550 GPU, which is based on AMD's architecture. As the name suggests, the Exynos 1680 is likely to be a mid-range chipset. It is expected to power the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A57. The handset is expected to be unveiled in March 2026 at the earliest.

The Galaxy A57 was earlier spotted on Samsung's test server and the IMEI database with the model number SM-A576B/DS.

For those unaware, the Galaxy A56 5G was released in India in March with a starting price of Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage variant.

On the specifications front, the Galaxy A56 features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel selfie shooter, and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support. It was launched with Android 15-based One UI 7 with a promise to get six years of OS and security updates. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an IP67-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A57, Samsung Galaxy A57 Specifications, Samsung Exynos 1680, Exynos 1680, Exynos, Samsung Galaxy A56, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Marutham OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Vidaarth’s Emotional Drama Online?

