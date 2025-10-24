Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • No AI Porn: Microsoft AI Chief Mustafa Suleyman Draws Line on Chatbot Capabilities

No AI Porn: Microsoft AI Chief Mustafa Suleyman Draws Line on Chatbot Capabilities

Microsoft AI Chief Mustafa Suleyman has confirmed that Copilot will not support simulated conversations about erotica.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 24 October 2025 13:39 IST
No AI Porn: Microsoft AI Chief Mustafa Suleyman Draws Line on Chatbot Capabilities

Photo Credit: Reuters

The global AI sextech market is expected to reach $5.43 billion (roughly Rs. 47,000 crore) by 2033

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Microsoft recently released several new Copilot features
  • OpenAI has said that it will let ChatGPT generate erotica
  • Elon Musk’s Grok already has an NSFW mode
Advertisement

Microsoft is not considering erotic or pornographic content as a Copilot offering, the company reportedly clarified on Thursday. The Redmond-based tech giant released 12 new artificial intelligence (AI) features on October 23, as part of its fall release. The new additions include an avatar, agentic capabilities for the Edge browser, a collaboration mode, and improvements to health-related queries. However, unlike OpenAI and xAI, the company reportedly will not lean toward “simulated erotica.” The comment comes at a time when the global AI sextech market is growing at a significant rate.

Do Not Expect Erotica from Copilot, Says Microsoft's AI Chief

According to a CNBC report, Mustafa Suleyman, CEO of Microsoft AI, has confirmed that the company's AI services will not include any pornographic or sexual content. Calling it “simulated erotica”, the executive reportedly said, “That's just not a service we're going to provide. Other companies will build that.”

Suleyman's comment arrived just weeks after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reiterated the company's “Treat adult users as adults” principle, and highlighted that ChatGPT will soon let verified adults generate erotica. Microsoft distancing itself from OpenAI's approach is also interesting, given that Copilot is powered by the same AI models. However, in its defence, the Copilot maker has recently started powering its chatbot with Anthropic models as well.

OpenAI is not the only one exploring the AI porn market. Elon Musk's xAI has provided a “not safe for work” (NSFW) mode, an Internet slang for violent or sexual content, for Grok Imagine and the AI avatar Ani. Although it is not possible to generate nudity with the chatbot.

Even before these companies, Replika and Character.AI have offered roleplay-based erotic conversations as a service to users. Replika, a company which offers AI chatbots as companions, has more than 10 million downloads on Google Play, highlighting the popularity of such offerings.

According to Market Growth Reports, a market research firm, the global AI sextech market size was valued at $2.33 billion (roughly Rs. 20,500 crore) in 2024, and is expected to reach $5.43 billion (roughly Rs. 47,000 crore) by 2033 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.15 percent.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Microsoft, Copilot, Sextech, AI Porn, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Assassin's Creed Shadows Launches on Nintendo Switch 2 on December 2

Related Stories

No AI Porn: Microsoft AI Chief Mustafa Suleyman Draws Line on Chatbot Capabilities
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Will Be Available in India via This E-Commerce Platform
  2. OTT Releases This Week: They Call Him OG, Param Sundari, and More
  3. OnePlus Ace 6 Launch: Everything You Need to Know
  4. Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2026 Series, Redmi Projector 4 Pro Launched
  5. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Manage Storage Directly Within a Chat Window
  6. No AI Porn: Microsoft AI Chief Draws Line on Chatbot Capabilities
  7. You Might Soon Get to Use the Sora App on Android
  8. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Might Launch With This Chipset
  9. Redmi K90 Pro Max, Redmi K90 Launched With Bose Audio: See Price, Features
  10. Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 Platform for Android Devices
#Latest Stories
  1. No AI Porn: Microsoft AI Chief Mustafa Suleyman Draws Line on Chatbot Capabilities
  2. Microsoft Patches Windows 11 Bug After Update Disabled Mouse, Keyboard Input in Recovery Mode
  3. Assassin's Creed Shadows Launches on Nintendo Switch 2 on December 2
  4. Bitcoin Climbs Above $111,000 as Market Sentiment Improves Ahead of Key US CPI Report
  5. Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 Chipset With Support for 144Hz Displays, Wi-Fi 6E Capabilities
  6. OpenAI is Bringing Sora to Android Users Soon, to Improve the App’s Social Experience
  7. Nothing Phone 3a Lite CPU, GPU Details and Performance Revealed via Geekbench Listing
  8. Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2026 Series With 98-Inch Display Launched, Redmi Projector 4 Pro Tags Along
  9. OnePlus 15 Microsite Confirms Availability via Amazon: Check Expected Price, Features
  10. Tinder Rolls Out Facial Verification Feature to Ensure Authentic Matches, Reduce Impersonation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »