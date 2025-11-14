Technology News
English Edition
Google Introduces Major AI Shopping Upgrades Across Search and the Gemini App Including 'Let Google Call'

Google is also beginning to roll out agentic checkout, which automates the buying process for tracked items.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 November 2025 10:56 IST
Google Introduces Major AI Shopping Upgrades Across Search and the Gemini App Including 'Let Google Call'

Photo Credit: Google

Google says that users can now describe products in natural language and receive structured results

Highlights
  • Conversational AI Mode now offers images, comparisons and reviews
  • Shopping Graph powers results with real-time product and inventory data
  • Let Google Call feature checks local stock and pricing via Duplex
Google is launching a wide set of AI-powered shopping features in the US, with a wider rollout expected soon. The new features are claimed to make product discovery, comparison and checkout faster ahead of the holiday season. The updates span Google Search, AI Mode, and the Gemini app, introducing new agentic tools that can call nearby stores, surface real-time inventory data, and even complete purchases on a shopper's behalf, using verified price and product information from Google's Shopping Graph.

Google Introduces AI Shopping Assistant in Search and Gemini

The Mountain View-based tech giant is expanding conversational shopping in Search's AI Mode, according to its latest blog post. Users can now describe products in natural language and receive structured results that may include shoppable images, comparison tables, reviews, pricing details and inventory data. 

Responses are said to adjust based on the query. For instance, broad inspiration prompts surface images, while product-specific prompts show side-by-side comparisons. The company explains that the feature is powered by Google's Shopping Graph, which holds over 50 billion listings and updates 2 billion of them every hour.

Shopping features are also coming to the Gemini app. Users in the US can now ask shopping-related questions and receive product ideas, listings, comparison charts and pricing from across the web without leaving the chat interface. Sponsored results will appear in AI Mode in Search, but not yet in Gemini, the company added.

A new agentic feature called Let Google Call can contact local stores to check stock availability, pricing and promotions. The tool appears when users search for certain items "near me". After a short set of prompts, Google's AI calls nearby retailers using an upgraded version of Duplex. According to Google, the AI discloses that it is an automated caller, and merchants can opt out. Users are then said to receive a summary of the conversations along with additional local inventory data.

Google is also beginning to roll out agentic checkout, which automates the buying process for tracked items. Shoppers can specify product details and a target price. When the item drops within budget, Google alerts the user, confirms the purchase and shipping details, and, with permission, completes the transaction using Google Pay. The feature is launching with merchants including Wayfair, Chewy, Quince, and select Shopify sellers, the company stated.

The company claims that the updates streamline the most tedious parts of online shopping while keeping users informed with real-time data. All features are currently rolling out in the US, with wider availability expected over time.

Comments

Further reading: Google AI, Google Gemini, AI Mode, Google Shopping, AI, Google
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
