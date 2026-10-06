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Ray-Ban Meta Update Adds Walking Navigation, Spatial Audio and New Accessibility Controls

The newer v129 update is reportedly still rolling out.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 October 2026 20:19 IST
Ray-Ban Meta Update Adds Walking Navigation, Spatial Audio and New Accessibility Controls

Users could ask Meta AI for walking directions

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Highlights
  • Ray-Ban Meta could get turn-by-turn walking navigation
  • The v128 update is said to introduce Spatial Audio
  • Navigation could use location data from a connected phone
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Meta is reportedly rolling out new software updates for its Ray-Ban smart glasses, with the reported changes including walking navigation and new audio controls. The updates are said to let users receive turn-by-turn directions through the glasses, while newer accessibility options could give them more control over how audio is played through the speakers. The navigation feature is reportedly part of version 128, while version 129 is said to add Mono Audio and Audio Balance controls through the Meta AI app.

Ray-Ban Meta Reportedly Gets New Navigation and Audio Features

A 9to5Google report notes that software update version 128 could bring turn-by-turn walking navigation and Spatial Audio, while version 129 is said to add Mono Audio and Audio Balance controls to Ray-Ban smart glasses. The updates are reportedly being rolled out through the Meta AI app, although availability could vary between users.

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The version 128 update is reportedly bringing turn-by-turn walking navigation to Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. Users could simply ask Meta AI for directions to a destination, after which the glasses are expected to guide them along the route. The feature reportedly uses the location information from the connected smartphone, so users may not need to keep taking out their phone to check where they need to go.

Users could also reportedly start navigation from their phone. They can find a destination in a mapping app, share it with Meta AI and select their connected glasses to receive the directions. If the destination is too far away to walk to, the glasses could instead send driving directions to the connected phone.

The same v128 update is also said to introduce Spatial Audio, along with other improvements. The walking navigation feature has reportedly become broadly available through an update to the Meta AI app, although users may see the changes at different times depending on the rollout.

The newer v129 update is reportedly focused on making audio easier to adjust. It could add a Mono Audio option that plays the same sound through both speakers, rather than separating audio between the left and right channels. This could be useful for people who do not hear audio equally well through both sides.

The update is also said to add Audio Balance, which could let users move the sound towards either the left or right speaker. Both options are reportedly available in the Audio section of the glasses' device settings. Version 129 is reportedly still rolling out, while the earlier v128 update is said to be more widely available.

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Further reading: Ray-Ban Meta, Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, Meta smart glasses, Ray-Ban Meta v128, Ray-Ban Meta v129, Meta AI, Meta
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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