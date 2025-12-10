OpenAI Rolls Out GPT-5.1-Powered ChatGPT Personalities in India

OpenAI has rolled out personalities in ChatGPT to Indian users. On Wednesday, many users were greeted with a pop-up message on the home page of the chatbot's web interface, letting them know that they can now select from eight different personality types to tailor the responses of ChatGPT. To be fair, personalities is not a new feature; it was first rolled out in the first half of the year. However, with the recent release of GPT-5.1 artificial intelligence (AI) model, these personalities have received an upgrade.

ChatGPT Personalities Are Now in India

Gadgets 360 staff members spotted a new pop-up message on ChatGPT's web interface. The message was titled “Try a new personality for ChatGPT,” followed by a short description of what it does. OpenAI says with this feature “Adjust the style and tone of how ChatGPT responds to you. This doesn't impact ChatGPT's capabilities. You can change this anytime in Settings.”

Personalities in ChatGPT

To recap, there are eight different personalities a user can choose from. Default, Professional (polished and precise), Friendly (warm and chatty), Candid (direct and encouraging), Quirky (playful and imaginative), Efficient (concise and plain), Nerdy (exploratory and enthusiastic), and Cynical (critical and sarcastic). Interestingly, these presets were introduced by the company after it faced backlash for removing the GPT-4o model.

Personalities in ChatGPT allows users to change the interaction style and responses. These presets allow users to directly enable one of these modes, without having to detail the personality in a lengthy prompt. Since the feature is built into ChatGPT, the personality does not erode during a long session or when users begin a new conversation.

Before November, users only had access to five presets. However, with the release of GPT-5.1, the company added three new personalities — Professional, Candid, and Quirky — to the mix. Additionally, OpenAI said that it fine-tuned the responses of the Default mode, and renamed Listener and Robots to Friendly and Efficient, respectively. Nerdy and Cynical presets have been left unchanged.

Notably, a recent report claimed that OpenAI is planning to launch a new AI model, dubbed GPT-5.2, this week. It could add new improvements to the existing presets and even introduce new presets to users.