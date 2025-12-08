Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai Features
  • OpenAI's Code Red: 5 Things to Know About the AI Giant’s ChatGPT Strategy

OpenAI's Code Red: 5 Things to Know About the AI Giant’s ChatGPT Strategy

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reportedly declared a “code red” last week, asking employees to focus on ChatGPT.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 8 December 2025 13:36 IST
OpenAI's Code Red: 5 Things to Know About the AI Giant’s ChatGPT Strategy

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Levart_Photographer

Gemini 3 Pro outperformed GPT-5.1 on almost all benchmark tests

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Altman reportedly wants less focus on ads and non-ChatGPT projects
  • Code Red was said to be declared after Gemini 3 Pro release
  • OpenAI could release GPT-5.2 next week
Advertisement

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reportedly declared a “code red” to the employees last week, urging them to pause work on any projects that do not focus on improving ChatGPT. As per the report, the San Francisco-based artificial intelligence (AI) giant is facing the pressure after the release of Gemini 3 Pro, which outperformed its GPT-5.1 on multiple parameters. It is said that Altman is even opposed to the staff working on revenue generation efforts, such as advertisements, to focus on the company's flagship product. But, what is this code red, and how can it impact OpenAI's short-term future?

Five Things to Know About OpenAI's Code Red

  1. The background: The chain of events started last week, when multiple reports claimed that the OpenAI CEO sent a company-wide memo declaring a “code red.” Code red, in a corporate setting, typically describes a business crisis situation. It is an unofficial term to indicate change of priority and shift of focus to divisions that require an immediate addressal. According to The Wall Street Journal, the AI giant's code red was flagged to highlight that ChatGPT requires immediate attention to stay ahead of the competition.
  2. Reason behind the code red's timing: Based on reports and the timing of the “all-hands-on-deck emergency,” it is likely that Google's Gemini 3 Pro and Gemini 3 Deep Think release triggered it. Just a few weeks before the Mountain View-based tech giant, OpenAI released its first major update to GPT-5, but it did not improve performance metrics significantly. On the other hand, Gemini 3 Pro arrived with major upgrades compared to its predecessor, and OpenAI's currently frontier model.
  3. Why is Altman worried? While no report has highlighted why Altman is suddenly asking employees to pause all non-ChatGPT-related work, the core concern is logical. As summed up in a Business Insider report, Gemini getting ahead of ChatGPT means individuals who prefer OpenAI's AI models might be lured by Google. Since the AI space is still new and developing, brand loyalties do not exist currently. That means users jumping bandwagon to another platform should be expected. However, more than individual users, OpenAI must be worried about losing its enterprise clients, which is a massive revenue source for the company. Since for businesses, the biggest requirement is reliable performance, Google currently has a big advantage in gaining more clients. And the longer it takes the AI giant to develop a comparable or better model, the more it will end up losing.
  4. So, what should users expect after this declaration of code red? According to The Verge, unnamed sources familiar with the plan have revealed that GPT-5.2 could arrive as soon as the next week. As per the report, the update is said to close the gap created by Gemini 3 family of AI models. It should be noted that no previous leaks suggested that this update would arrive so soon, especially since it has not even been a month since GPT-5.1 was rolled out to users.
  5. What about other short-to-mid term consequences? These are more difficult to gauge, since not a lot is known about OpenAI's plans after Altman's memo. However, since the focus is on improving ChatGPT, it is likely that users should see multiple new releases for the chatbot, including arrival of new large language models (LLMs). Additionally, with all other work being put on pause, a delay is expected before the Sora app or ChatGPT Atlas see any new upgrades. Additionally, with advertising being halted as well, users should be less concerned about seeing advertisements on ChatGPT in the near future. The integration of ads might also be delayed since they can act as a deterrent in pushing users away.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OpenAI, ChatGPT, Sam Altman, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Bitcoin Steadies Around $91,300 as Crypto Market Sentiment Remains Cautious

Related Stories

OpenAI's Code Red: 5 Things to Know About the AI Giant’s ChatGPT Strategy
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Starlink Will Offer Unlimited Satellite Internet in India at This Price
  2. Motorola Edge 70 With 5.99mm Slim Profile Will Launch in India on This Date
  3. Be Dune Teen OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Marathi Comedy Drama
  4. OnePlus 15R Roundup: Price in India, Specs and Everything We Know So Far
  5. Google Could Soon Release Nano Banana 2 Flash AI Model: Report
  6. Infinix Note 60, Note 60 Edge, Note 60 Pro Reportedly Spotted on SDPPI Website
  7. Nothing Halts Android 16 Rollout to Implement 'Urgent' Fix
  8. OpenAI Says ChatGPT Isn't Showing Ads to Paid Users
  9. Oppo Find X9 Is Now Available in India in This Colour Option
  10. Gemini 3 Deep Think Model Is Now Available to These Users
#Latest Stories
  1. CERT-In Warns Chrome, Edge Users of ‘High’ Risk Vulnerabilities on Windows, macOS, and Linux
  2. Coinbase Reopens Registrations in India, Plans Fiat On-Ramp in 2026
  3. Google Could Soon Release Nano Banana 2 Flash AI Model: Report
  4. Oppo Find X9 Velvet Red Colourway Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers, Features
  5. Nothing OS 4.0 Update Rollout Reportedly Paused to Implement ‘Urgent’ Fix
  6. Infinix Note 60, Note 60 Edge, Note 60 Pro Reportedly Spotted on SDPPI Certification Site; Specifications Revealed on Geekbench
  7. Bitcoin Steadies Around $91,300 as Crypto Market Sentiment Remains Cautious
  8. Motorola Edge 70 India Launch Date Announced; Confirmed to Feature Triple 50-Megapixel Camera Setup
  9. Battlefield 6's 'Winter Offensive' Update Launches This Week With New Content, Audio Improvements and More
  10. Chinese Brands Aiming to Win Users with AI Features That Apple Lacks: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »