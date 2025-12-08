OpenAI's Code Red: 5 Things to Know About the AI Giant’s ChatGPT Strategy

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reportedly declared a “code red” to the employees last week, urging them to pause work on any projects that do not focus on improving ChatGPT. As per the report, the San Francisco-based artificial intelligence (AI) giant is facing the pressure after the release of Gemini 3 Pro, which outperformed its GPT-5.1 on multiple parameters. It is said that Altman is even opposed to the staff working on revenue generation efforts, such as advertisements, to focus on the company's flagship product. But, what is this code red, and how can it impact OpenAI's short-term future?

Five Things to Know About OpenAI's Code Red