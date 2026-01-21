OpenAI is finally rolling out its age verification system that was first announced in September 2025. The system is an artificial intelligence (AI) model that works behind the scenes across ChatGPT and collects “signals” from user activity to determine the age of the user. While the company does ask for the date of birth when an OpenAI account is first created, it is not a verified process, and the company says it wants to ensure that underage users get additional safety layers to protect them from potentially harmful interactions.

OpenAI's Age Verification System Is Here

In a blog post, the AI giant announced that its age verification system is now rolling out globally, except in the European Union (EU), where the rollout will occur in the coming weeks owing to regional requirements. Age verification is primarily aimed at teenagers and minors, who escape the system-level safety settings by adding a false date of birth. Notably, OpenAI's teen safety settings limit sensitive content and exposure to certain interactions.

The age verification system, as explained by the ChatGPT-maker, processes user activity on every account and monitors signals around the topic of discussion and when the user is typically active to infer the real age of the user. The company acknowledges that the system is not perfect, and sometimes it can classify adult users as under the age of 18. However, whenever an account has been classified, OpenAI will add the non-removable safety settings by default.

With the teen safety turned on, users will still be able to use ChatGPT to ask questions, create, and learn. However, the AI chatbot will not provide information about graphic violence or gore, viral challenges that can be risky or harmful, sexual, romantic, or violent role play, or see content that promotes extreme beauty standards, unhealthy dieting, or body shaming.

The company is also providing a way for adult users who have mistakenly been classified as minors to verify their age. This is being done in partnership with Persona, a third-party online identity verification platform. The verification process will require the user to capture and upload a live selfie and to upload a government-issued ID. “Persona checks your date of birth and that your selfie matches your ID photo,” the post mentioned. After verification, if Persona confirms that the user is an adult, the restrictions are lifted. However, OpenAI says that there could be a short duration before the changes are applied.

OpenAI mentioned that since the only things being verified are the photo, name, and date of birth on the ID, users can hide other information while uploading the document. The company also explained that since Persona handles the verification, it has no access to it. Additionally, the ID and the selfie are deleted within seven days after verification.

The ChatGPT-maker does have access to the signals and analysis shared by the age prediction system, but it claims that it is stored securely and is only used as described in the company's privacy policy. OpenAI is also giving users the option to avoid the age verification screening on their account by voluntarily verifying their age. Interested users can go here to initiate the process.