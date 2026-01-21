Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI’s Age Prediction System to Detect Underage ChatGPT Users Is Now Rolling Out

OpenAI’s Age Prediction System to Detect Underage ChatGPT Users Is Now Rolling Out

OpenAI's age prediction system uses user data signals to determine if they are an adult or minor.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 21 January 2026 12:33 IST
OpenAI’s Age Prediction System to Detect Underage ChatGPT Users Is Now Rolling Out

Photo Credit: Reuters

OpenAI said age verification will require a selfie or a government ID

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • If system finds that a user is under 18, extra safety settings are added
  • Adult users can also verify their age on a separate portal
  • OpenAI partnered with Persona for the age verification process
Advertisement

OpenAI is finally rolling out its age verification system that was first announced in September 2025. The system is an artificial intelligence (AI) model that works behind the scenes across ChatGPT and collects “signals” from user activity to determine the age of the user. While the company does ask for the date of birth when an OpenAI account is first created, it is not a verified process, and the company says it wants to ensure that underage users get additional safety layers to protect them from potentially harmful interactions.

OpenAI's Age Verification System Is Here

In a blog post, the AI giant announced that its age verification system is now rolling out globally, except in the European Union (EU), where the rollout will occur in the coming weeks owing to regional requirements. Age verification is primarily aimed at teenagers and minors, who escape the system-level safety settings by adding a false date of birth. Notably, OpenAI's teen safety settings limit sensitive content and exposure to certain interactions.

The age verification system, as explained by the ChatGPT-maker, processes user activity on every account and monitors signals around the topic of discussion and when the user is typically active to infer the real age of the user. The company acknowledges that the system is not perfect, and sometimes it can classify adult users as under the age of 18. However, whenever an account has been classified, OpenAI will add the non-removable safety settings by default.

With the teen safety turned on, users will still be able to use ChatGPT to ask questions, create, and learn. However, the AI chatbot will not provide information about graphic violence or gore, viral challenges that can be risky or harmful, sexual, romantic, or violent role play, or see content that promotes extreme beauty standards, unhealthy dieting, or body shaming.

The company is also providing a way for adult users who have mistakenly been classified as minors to verify their age. This is being done in partnership with Persona, a third-party online identity verification platform. The verification process will require the user to capture and upload a live selfie and to upload a government-issued ID. “Persona checks your date of birth and that your selfie matches your ID photo,” the post mentioned. After verification, if Persona confirms that the user is an adult, the restrictions are lifted. However, OpenAI says that there could be a short duration before the changes are applied.

OpenAI mentioned that since the only things being verified are the photo, name, and date of birth on the ID, users can hide other information while uploading the document. The company also explained that since Persona handles the verification, it has no access to it. Additionally, the ID and the selfie are deleted within seven days after verification.

The ChatGPT-maker does have access to the signals and analysis shared by the age prediction system, but it claims that it is stored securely and is only used as described in the company's privacy policy. OpenAI is also giving users the option to avoid the age verification screening on their account by voluntarily verifying their age. Interested users can go here to initiate the process.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: OpenAI, ChatGPT, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Top Deals on AIO PCs for Your Home or Office During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Related Stories

OpenAI’s Age Prediction System to Detect Underage ChatGPT Users Is Now Rolling Out
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Arrive in Six Colourways
  2. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Might Launch in India With These Storage Options
  3. Top Deals on Laser Printers During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
  4. Bindiya Ke Bahubali Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know Everyting About Cast, Plot, and Mo
  5. OnePlus Says India Operations 'Normal' Amid Claims of Internal Collapse
  6. OpenAI's Age Prediction System to Detect Underage Users Is Rolling Out
  7. OpenAI's First Mystery Device Could Be an AI Audio Headset
  8. Here's How Much the Motorola Signature Could Cost in India
  9. Oppo A6 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery at This Price
  10. Life Is Strange: Reunion Officially Announced, Launch Set for March
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Design Spotted in Real-Life Images With Bigger Telephoto Kit
  2. OpenAI’s First Mystery AI Device Is Reportedly an Audio Headset, Not an AI Pen
  3. Motorola Signature Price in India Tipped Ahead of January 23 Launch in India: Expected Specifications
  4. Retta Thala Now Streaming on Prime Video: What You Need to Know About This Tamil Crime Thriller
  5. OpenAI’s Age Prediction System to Detect Underage ChatGPT Users Is Now Rolling Out
  6. Life Is Strange: Reunion Officially Announced, Launch Set for March 26
  7. Moto G67, Moto G77 Chipset, Memory and Camera Specifications Leaked, Could Launch Soon
  8. Redmi Turbo 5 Max Charging Details Revealed as Pre-Reservations Begin Ahead of China Launch
  9. OnePlus Says India Operations ‘Normal’ Amid Claims of Internal Dismantling
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Arrive in Six Colourways, Tipster Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »