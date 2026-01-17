Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI to Begin Testing Ads in ChatGPT, Says Responses Will Not Be Influenced

OpenAI to Begin Testing Ads in ChatGPT, Says Responses Will Not Be Influenced

OpenAI said it will soon start testing ads in ChatGPT’s free and Go tiers.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 17 January 2026 13:08 IST
OpenAI to Begin Testing Ads in ChatGPT, Says Responses Will Not Be Influenced

Photo Credit: OpenAI

OpenAI also said that users’ chats with ChatGPT will not be shared with advertisers

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • OpenAI will first test ads in ChatGPT in the US
  • ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Business, and Enterprise tiers will not have ads
  • OpenAI says ads will not influence the responses
Advertisement

OpenAI has officially confirmed that advertisements are coming to ChatGPT. On Friday, the San Francisco-based artificial intelligence (AI) giant announced that it will soon start testing ads on its chatbot platform. Initially, these ads will only be tested in the US, but it is expected that the company will expand them everywhere once the testing phase is over. The announcement comes a month after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reportedly declared code red and told employees to indefinitely pause any non-ChatGPT projects.

OpenAI Tests Ads in ChatGPT

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official OpenAI handle said, “In the coming weeks, we plan to start testing ads in ChatGPT free and Go tiers.” Additionally, in a blog post, the company detailed the principles and the approach it is taking to implement advertisements on the platform.

OpenAI stated that it has established four key principles regarding ads. First, the responses in ChatGPT will not be influenced by ads, and second, ads will always be separate from the response and clearly labelled. Third, the company claimed that user conversations with AI will not be shared with advertisers. Finally, the AI giant will not introduce ads to the ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Enterprise, and Business subscribers.

Apart from this, OpenAI says that users will remain in control over how their data is used. While the company might use non-conversational data to show personalised ads, users will be able to turn it off and clear the data used for ads at any time. The AI giant also claimed that it does not plan to optimise ChatGPT to make people spend more time on the app to increase engagement and ad viewership. Interestingly, a new subscription tier that removes the ads could be in the works.

OpenAI also said that ads on the platform will focus on being informative, entertaining, and conversational. The company will also give small businesses the option to create their own AI-led experiences within ChatGPT once a user clicks on the ad. Since the company is currently testing ads, a lot can change between now and the time it rolls out for everyone, including the ad format, the eligible tiers, and the way users see them.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: OpenAI, ChatGPT, ChatGPT ads, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
120 Bahadur Now Streaming Online: A Tribute to the Battle of Rezang La Starring Farhan Akhtar

Related Stories

OpenAI to Begin Testing Ads in ChatGPT, Says Responses Will Not Be Influenced
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Avatar: Fire and Ash OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Sci-Fi Fantasy
  2. Shambhala OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Telugu Supernatural Horror
  3. OpenAI Has Officially Confirmed Ads Are Coming to ChatGPT
  4. Gurram Paapi Reddy OTT Release: When, Where to Watch This Telugu Crime Comedy
  5. Lava Blaze Duo 3 to Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Shambhala OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Telugu Supernatural Horror Film
  2. AGS 28 OTT Release: Know Where to Watch This Tamil Entertainer Starring Arjun, Abhirami
  3. Avatar: Fire and Ash OTT Release: When, Where to Watch James Cameron’s Epic Sci-Fi Fantasy
  4. OpenAI to Begin Testing Ads in ChatGPT, Says Responses Will Not Be Influenced
  5. Gurram Paapi Reddy OTT Release: When, Where to Watch This Telugu Crime Comedy Thriller
  6. Hypothetical ‘Dark Stars’ Could Rewrite Early Cosmic History, Research Suggests
  7. Honor Magic 8 Pro Air Key Features Confirmed; Company Teases External Lens for Honor Magic 8 RSR Porsche Design
  8. Lava Blaze Duo 3 India Launch Date Announced; Colour Options Teased Ahead of Debut
  9. Resident Evil Requiem Gets New Leon Gameplay at Resident Evil Showcase
  10. After ChatGPT Translate, Google Releases Multiple Open-Source Translation Models
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »