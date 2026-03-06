Technology News
OpenAI Releases GPT-5.4 AI Models With Agentic Computer-Use Capabilities

OpenAI released GPT-5.4 in ChatGPT, API, and Codex. Alongside, it also released the more advanced GPT-5.4 Pro model.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 March 2026 11:32 IST
Photo Credit: OpenAI

OpenAI’s GPT-5.4 replaces the GPT-5.2 Thinking model in ChatGPT

Highlights
  • GPT 5.4 Pro is available to ChatGPT Pro and Enterprise subscribers
  • In ChatGPT, the new model is labelled as GP-5.4 Thinking
  • It outperforms Gemini 3.1 Pro and Claude Opus 4.6 AI models
OpenAI released the GPT-5.4 artificial intelligence (AI) model on Thursday. The third major update to the GPT-5 foundational model arrives with improvements across parameters and new agentic capabilities, including computer-use. Unlike GPT-5.3-Codex, which was only released as a coding model for the Codex platform, the latest large language model (LLM) is being released for both ChatGPT and the application programming interface (API). Additionally, the San Francisco-based AI giant also released a more advanced version of the model dubbed GPT-5.4 Pro.

GPT-5.4 AI Models Released

In a post, the AI giant announced and detailed the release of the new AI models. GPT-5.4 is available in both Codex and API, as well as in ChatGPT as GPT-5.4 Thinking. At launch, the model will only be available to the Plus, Team, and Pro subscribers, replacing GPT-5.2 Thinking. On the other hand, the GPT-5.4 Pro is currently available only to Pro and Enterprise subscribers.

OpenAI says that the GPT-5.4 model brings improvements in reasoning, coding, and agentic workflows. It incorporates the coding capabilities of 5.3-Codex, as well as improves general-purpose behaviour when working with tools and carrying out tasks involving spreadsheets, presentations, and documents.

However, the most interesting new capability is computer-use. It refers to an LLM's ability to deploy AI agents that can access a virtual machine and carry out complex tasks involving web browsing, placing orders, and more. OpenAI claims GPT-5.4 can write code to operate computers, issue mouse and keyboard commands, and has a steerable behaviour.

Based on internal evaluations, the AI giant claimed that the model scored a 75 percent success rate on the OSWorld-Verified benchmark test, which measures a model's ability to navigate a desktop environment through screenshots and keyboard and mouse actions.

OpenAI says the model's improved computer-use skills are powered by its enhanced visual perception capabilities. On the MMMU-Pro benchmark, which measures an AI model's visual reasoning, GPT-5.4 scored an 81.2 percent success rate.

Coming to safety, the company said GPT-5.4 is classified as High cyber capability, and is being deployed with an expanded cyber safety stack that includes monitoring systems, trusted access controls, and asynchronous blocking. OpenAI has also introduced chain-of-thought (CoT) controllability as a new open-source evaluation. It measures whether models can deliberately obfuscate their reasoning to avoid being monitored.

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2026 hub.

Further reading: OpenAI, GPT 5 4, ChatGPT, AI Model, LLM, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Featured
