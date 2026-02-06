Technology News
English Edition

iPhone 17e to Reportedly Launch in February; May Feature C1X Chip and MagSafe Charging

Apple reportedly plans to announce the iPhone 17e exactly one year after the iPhone 16e was introduced.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 6 February 2026 10:02 IST
iPhone 17e to Reportedly Launch in February; May Feature C1X Chip and MagSafe Charging

The iPhone 16e (pictured) is the most affordable non-flagship iPhone in Apple's lineup

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Apple may launch the iPhone 17e on February 19, 2026
  • The handset is tipped to retain the notch instead of Dynamic Island
  • MagSafe charging may debut on the affordable iPhone lineup
Advertisement

The iPhone 17e is widely rumoured to launch in 2026 as Apple's next-generation affordable iPhone. While the company has yet to confirm the successor to the iPhone 16e, its launch date has now been leaked. According to a report, the purported handset could see the light of day in February. The iPhone 17e is expected to have a similar overall design to its predecessor, with rumours that Dynamic Island could replace the notch dismissed.

iPhone 17e Launch Date

Citing anonymous sources, German publication Macwelt reported on the launch date of the iPhone 17e. Apple reportedly plans to announce the iPhone 17e on February 19 (Thursday), exactly one year after the iPhone 16e was introduced. For context, the Cupertino-based tech giant announced the current generation model on February 19, 2025.

The leaked launch date corroborates previous leaks about the iPhone 17e, which was expected to break cover in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026. Apple may introduce the handset via a usual press release instead of a dedicated launch event.

Cosmetic upgrades on the iPhone 17e are reported to be few and far between. As per the publication, the purported handset will largely retain the design of the iPhone 16e, including the notch on the front that houses the selfie camera and the Face ID sensor. Previously, it was reported that Apple could finally bring Dynamic Island to its non-flagship iPhone with the next-generation model.

The iPhone 17e is also reported to feature the same single rear camera. However, a key upgrade could be introduced in the charging department. As per the report, Apple will bring MagSafe charging to the purported iPhone, which means it will finally offer support for faster wireless charging.

In comparison, the iPhone 16e did support wireless charging, but only the Qi standard, which was around 7.5W. With the introduction of MagSage, the iPhone 17e may support charging power up to 25W.

Apart from this, the tech giant reportedly plans to bring the C1X modem to the upcomin ‘e' model. It was introduced with the iPhone Air in September 2025. Apple claims that it can deliver twice as fast networking speeds while being more efficient compared to the C1 modem on the iPhone 16e.

If the February 19 launch date holds true, then we can expect more details to surface over the next few days.

Apple iPhone 16e

Apple iPhone 16e

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Light and compact design
  • Powerful Apple A18 SoC
  • Customisable Action Button
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Low light camera performance is below average
  • Available in just two basic finishes
  • Large display notch with thick borders
  • 60Hz refresh rate display
  • Slow wireless and wired charging
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16e review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A18
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 17e, iPhone 17e Launch Date, iPhone 17e Launch, iPhone 17e Features, iPhone 17e Specifications, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
SpaceX’s Starlink Reportedly Eyes Expansion Into Mobile Device Market and Direct-to-Device Connectivity

Related Stories

iPhone 17e to Reportedly Launch in February; May Feature C1X Chip and MagSafe Charging
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo V70 Will Launch in India on This Date
  2. Realme P4 Power 5G With 10,001mAh Battery Goes on Sale in India
  3. Google Pixel 10a Spotted in Leaked Images in These Four Colour Options
  4. OTT Releases of the Week: The Raja Saab, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Parasakthi, and More
  5. Apple's iPhone 17e Could Launch in February With These Upgrades
  6. Samsung Galaxy A07 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  7. Apple's Low-Cost MacBook Could Be Powered by a Chip From This iPhone
  8. YouTube's AI-Powered Auto-Dubbing Feature Is Now Available to All Users
  9. Qualcomm Says Smartphone Brands Reducing Production Amid Memory Shortage
  10. Here's When the Sony WF-1000XM6 Will Be Launched Globally
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Frontier Introduced as an Enterprise Platform to Align AI Agents With Real Work
  2. Sony Announces Horizon Hunters Gathering, a Live Service Co-Op Action Game for PS5 and PC
  3. Xiaomi 17 Series Global Variants Spotted in New Colourway; Tipster Leaks Key Specifications
  4. Google Pixel 10a Spotted in Leaked Renders Ahead of February 18 Launch in Four Colour Options
  5. Sony WF-1000XM6 Launch Date Announced: Expected Price, Colourways and Specifications
  6. iPhone 17e to Reportedly Launch in February; May Feature C1X Chip and MagSafe Charging
  7. SpaceX’s Starlink Reportedly Eyes Expansion Into Mobile Device Market and Direct-to-Device Connectivity
  8. Qualcomm Reveals Smartphone Brands Are Planning to Reduce Shipments Amid Global Memory Shortage
  9. James Webb Telescope Discovers Most Distant Galaxy From Just 300 Million Years After the Big Bang
  10. Ikka Starring Sunny Deol and Akshay Khanna to Stream Soon on Netflix: What You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »