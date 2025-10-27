OpenAI is reportedly working on an artificial intelligence (AI)-generated music tool. According to the report, the San Francisco-based AI giant is now planning to enter the AI music segment after recently releasing its AI browser. The tool is said to work with both text and audio prompts and can generate instrumental music. With the purported move, the company will now compete with platforms such as Suno, Udio, and Beatoven.ai. It is not clear when OpenAI will go public with this tool, and whether it will be available to all users.

OpenAI to Reportedly Enter the AI-Generated Music Space

According to The Information, the AI giant is developing a new AI tool that can generate music. Citing people familiar with the matter, the publication says the tool can also be used to add music to Sora-generated videos or other non-synthetic videos as well as to add instruments to a vocal track. While the report did not clarify, the AI tool will likely be powered by a native large language model (LLM) for music generation.

In recent months, OpenAI has focused on expanding its services horizontally. The company recently launched the Sora app, which offers AI-generated video creation with a social feed, and last week, it released an AI browser dubbed ChatGPT Atlas. With the rumoured AI music tool in the works, it appears the company is now planning to enter as many new markets as possible. This recent push could also be due to the formalisation of the Public Benefit Corporation (PBC), which increases its access to equity.

Not a lot is known about the AI music generator; however, the report claims that the AI giant is working with students from the Juilliard School to annotate the training data for the underlying AI model. Whether or not the tool is available as a standalone product is unclear.

The AI-generated music space is already competitive. Players such as the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Suno, New York City-based Udio, and Bengaluru-based Beatoven.ai. Suno, in particular, is dominating the AI music market with its song generation offering. According to a separate The Information report, the company has nearly quadrupled its annual recurring revenue to $150 million (roughly Rs. 1,320 crore). As such, it will be interesting to see if OpenAI can establish itself in this segment.