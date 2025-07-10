Technology News
Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Best Early Deals Currently Live on Amazon Echo, Kindle, Fire TV Stick and More

Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale will last from July 12 to July 14.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 July 2025 17:32 IST
Amazon Echo Spot 2024 (pictured) was introduced in India in July 2024

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale will last till July 14
  • Customers can also avail of additional bank offers
  • Amazon has revealed some Prime Day Early Deals
Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale will start on July 12. During the sale, which is set to last through July 14, a wide range of products will be available at considerably discounted rates. Ahead of the sale, the e-commerce site has revealed early deals on a few products. We have already told you about some of the best deals on smartphones, laptops and home appliances. Here, we have compiled some of the best Prime Day Early Deals on popular Amazon devices like the Amazon Echo, Fire TV Stick and the Kindle reader.

Over and above the discounted prices, customers can avail of additional benefits like exchange offers and discount coupons to lower the effective sale price of a device. SBI and ICICI Bank customers can enjoy a 10 percent discount. More offers are expected to be revealed once the sale begins. These offers are subject to terms and conditions.

The Amazon Echo Spot 2024 was launched in India at Rs. 8,999. It features a 2.83-inch touchscreen, a MediaTek MT8519 chip with support for 1GB of RAM and 8GB of inbuilt storage. The smart speaker supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity and weighs 405g. As part of Amazon's Prime Day Early Deals, buyers can get the device for Rs. 7,449. Meanwhile, earlier this year, Amazon refreshed the Kindle Paperwhite in India and priced it at Rs. 16,999. The e-reader weighs 211g and sports a 7-inch e-ink display. It can now be bought for as low as Rs. 13,999.

Best Early Deals on Amazon Devices During Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
Amazon Echo Show 10 Rs. 24,999 Rs. 21,999 Buy Now
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Rs. 21,999 Rs. 13,999 Buy Now
Amazon Echo Show 8 Rs. 13,999 Rs. 8,999 Buy Now
Amazon Echo Spot Rs. 8,999 Rs. 7,449 Buy Now
Amazon Echo (4th Gen) Rs. 9,999 Rs. 5,000 Buy Now
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Rs. 6,999 Rs. 4,499 Buy Now
Amazon Echo Pop Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,949 Buy Now
Amazon Fire TV Stick HD Rs. 5,499 Rs. 2,499 Buy Now
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,999 Buy Now
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
