Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale will start on July 12. During the sale, which is set to last through July 14, a wide range of products will be available at considerably discounted rates. Ahead of the sale, the e-commerce site has revealed early deals on a few products. We have already told you about some of the best deals on smartphones, laptops and home appliances. Here, we have compiled some of the best Prime Day Early Deals on popular Amazon devices like the Amazon Echo, Fire TV Stick and the Kindle reader.

Over and above the discounted prices, customers can avail of additional benefits like exchange offers and discount coupons to lower the effective sale price of a device. SBI and ICICI Bank customers can enjoy a 10 percent discount. More offers are expected to be revealed once the sale begins. These offers are subject to terms and conditions.

The Amazon Echo Spot 2024 was launched in India at Rs. 8,999. It features a 2.83-inch touchscreen, a MediaTek MT8519 chip with support for 1GB of RAM and 8GB of inbuilt storage. The smart speaker supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity and weighs 405g. As part of Amazon's Prime Day Early Deals, buyers can get the device for Rs. 7,449. Meanwhile, earlier this year, Amazon refreshed the Kindle Paperwhite in India and priced it at Rs. 16,999. The e-reader weighs 211g and sports a 7-inch e-ink display. It can now be bought for as low as Rs. 13,999.

Best Early Deals on Amazon Devices During Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale

