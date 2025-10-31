Technology News
Upcoming Smartphones in November 2025: OnePlus 15, Oppo Find X9 Series, Realme GT 8 Pro, and More

From OnePlus 15 to Realme GT 8 Pro, here's our list of the upcoming smartphones in November 2025.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 31 October 2025 06:00 IST
Oppo Find X9 Pro will come with Hasselblad-tuned cameras

Highlights
  • OnePlus 15 will be launched in India on November 13
  • iQOO 15, Realme GT 8 Pro, and other flagships are also set to debut
  • Lava Agni 4 is teased to launch in India as the successor to Agni 3
November is shaping up to be an exciting month for phone enthusiasts in India. September was the usual “Techtember” month, packed with a plethora of smartphone launches, and October followed suit, witnessing the debut of flagships like OnePlus 15, Oppo Find X9 series, and more. However, many of them have not made their way to the Indian market so far, but that is set to change this month. Several flagship-grade and mid-tier handsets are expected to be launched in India in November.

So, if you're considering a new smartphone purchase, then it might be prudent to wait a while. Here's our list of the upcoming smartphones in November 2025 to present you with a clearer picture of what's to come.

OnePlus 15

Launch Date - November 13

OnePlus 15 will arrive as the successor to the OnePlus 13 in India and the global markets. The handset has already been launched in China. It will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, becoming the first handset in the country to get this processor.

oneplus 15 launch main

It will also be the first OnePlus phone to debut with a 165Hz display — a considerable step up from the 120Hz paneol on the previous models.It is confirmed to be equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, powered by OnePlus' new DetailMax image engine.

Oppo Find X9 Series

Launch Date - November

The Oppo Find X9 series is yet another offering that was launched in China last month and will debut in the Indian market in November. It is expected to comprise two models — Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, both powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoCs. Both handsets will run on Android 16-based ColorOS 16 firmware. Oppo has confirmed that the Find X9 series will come with AI-backed camera system co-developed with Hasselblad.

oppo find x9 pro first impressions7

The Oppo Find X9 Chinese variant packs a 7,025mAh battery, while the Find X9 Pro has a 7,500mAh battery. Oppo has also revealed special launch offers for Indian customers purchasing the Find X9 series through the official Oppo Store as part of a Rs. 99 "Privilege Pack

iQOO 15

Launch Date - November 26

iQOO will join its Chinese rivals OnePlus and Oppo in launching its flagship smartphone in India. The iQOO 15 is teased to be powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor as the OnePlus 13. It will be paired with a dedicated Q3 gaming chip. iQOO 15 will run on OriginOS 6, which is based on Android 16, replacing the Funtouch OS 15 in the country.

iqoo 15 orange

The handset is teased to be available in black and silver colour options. The company has confirmed it will feature an 8K VC heat plate and support for ray-tracing during gaming.

Realme GT 8 Pro

Launch Date - November

Realme GT 8 Pro is the first smartphone from the brand to feature a camera system developed in collaboration with Ricoh GR Optics. Like its Chinese counterpart, the Realme GT 8 Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip from Qualcomm, paired with a HyperVision AI chip. The Chinese variant of the Realme GT 8 Pro sports a 6.79-inch QHD+ screen with a 144Hz display and a 7,000mAh battery.realme gt 8 series launch main

The Realme GT 8 Pro will be available in the country via Flipkart and the company's online store, it has been confirmed.

Lava Agni 4

Launch Date - November

Moving on from flagships, the Lava Agni 4 is expected to be a mid-range offering. Teasers have confirmed it will feature a metal body and buttons with a metallic finish — a design upgrade from previous models. The handset is teased to have a horizontal pill-shaped camera island at the back, which may also feature a metallic finish. The upcoming Lava Agni 4 is tipped to be priced around Rs. 25,000 in India.

lava agni 4 lava

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It may run on a Dimensity 8350 chipset and pack a battery exceeding 7,000mAh capacity.

We will keep updating this list to include more upcoming smartphones that will be launched in the month of November 2025, once they are announced.

 

