Google Gemini AI Prompt Limits for Free, Google AI Pro, and Google AI Ultra Plans Revealed: Report

Google Gemini Apps support page has reportedly been updated to mention the exact number of AI prompts and images a user can generate per day.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 September 2025 12:30 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google AI paid plans also offer access to cloud storage

  • Google AI Pro users can generate up to 1000 images per day
  • Google offers two paid subscriptions, AI Pro and AI Ultra
  • The support page has not been updated in India
Google's Gemini AI is currently available to customers in India in Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra subscriptions. While the former costs Rs. 1,950 per month, the more expensive one has been priced at a whopping Rs. 24,500 per month. The US-based tech giant does not mention exactly how many prompts and images a user can generate with each plan. The free version of Gemini 2.5 Pro model provides basic access to users, and the AI Pro and AI Ultra offer up to 20 times and up to 100 times more access than the basic, respectively. However, the tech giant has now reportedly revealed the exact number of prompts and images a user can generate.

Gemini AI Allows Up to 500 Prompts Per Day With Google AI Ultra Plan

9to5Google reports that the Google Gemini Apps support page has been updated to mention the exact number of AI prompts and images one can generate for free of charge, and under the Google AI Pro and Google AI Ultra. It is important to note that the support page has yet to be updated in India, and it still mentions terms like “General Access” and “Basic Access”.

As per the image shared by the publication, the Gemini 2.5 Pro model will offer up to five prompts each day to free users, while the Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers will get access to up to 100 and up to 500 prompts per day, respectively. The Gemini 2.5 Flash model, which is weighted to generate quick responses, will give “General Access” across plans. Moreover, the context size has reportedly been limited to 32,000 for free users and to a million for paid users.

The image also shows that all users can generate up to 20 audio overviews each day. Meanwhile, the Deep Research feature is said to generate up to five reports per month, up to 20 reports per day, and up to 200 reports per day for free, Google AI Pro, and AI Ultra users, respectively. However, free users will only be able to generate reports using the Gemini 2.5 Flash model, while paid subscribers can generate the same using the Gemini 2.5 Pro models.

Google's Gemini app also has a Deep Think feature, which is only available with the Google AI Ultra plan. The report highlights that subscribers will be offered up to 10 prompts every day with a 192,000 token context window. Free users can allegedly generate up to 100 images per day, and subscribers can generate up to 1,000 images each day. There are also features like the Scheduled Actions and Video Generation with the Veo 3 model, which are only available to paid users.

The Google AI plans allow users to schedule up to 10 active actions at a time, the report added. Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers can allegedly generate up to three videos per day with the Veo 3 Fast (preview) and up to five videos per day using the Veo 3 model (preview). Currently, the support page only mentions, in India, that AI Pro users have “Limited Access”, while the AI Ultra users have the “Highest Access”.

For context, while there is a free-of-charge plan available with basic features, people in India can purchase the Google AI Pro plan for Rs. 1,950 per month, which is available for free to students. The Google AI Ultra plan costs Rs. 12,200 per month for the first three months, and then Rs. 24,500 for the subsequent months. The AI Pro and AI Ultra plans also offer cloud storage of up to 2TB and 30TB, respectively.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories.
