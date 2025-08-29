Technology News
RIL 48th AGM 2025: Reliance and Google Announce Holistic Partnership to Accelerate AI Adoption in India

RIL's Jamnagar Cloud region will have AI and compute powered by Google Cloud.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 29 August 2025 15:47 IST
RIL 48th AGM 2025: Reliance and Google Announce Holistic Partnership to Accelerate AI Adoption in India

Photo Credit: RIL

Highlights
  • Reliance and Google will establish Cloud region at Jamnagar, Gujarat
  • The cloud region will deliver AI and compute power using Google Cloud
  • It is aimed at supporting RIL’s energy, retail, telecom, other businesses
At the 48th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) announced a partnership with Google to establish the Jamnagar Cloud region. Exclusively built for Reliance, it will provide “world-class” AI (artificial intelligence) and compute capabilities powered by Google Cloud in a bid to accelerate AI adoption across RIL's energy, retail, telecom, and financial businesses. The Jamnagar Cloud region will leverage clean energy supplied by Reliance and connectivity powered by Jio's network.

Reliance-Google Partner for AI Growth in India

As part of the collaboration, RIL will design, build, and power a cloud facility, along with all associated infrastructure, at Jamnagar. The cloud region will have full compliance with the global specifications and service-level standards demanded by Google Cloud, enabling demanding AI workloads.

During the 48th AGM, RIL said that it will deploy advanced AI-driven solutions in the cloud region. It is aimed at helping the company modernise its operations and drive innovation, underpinned by Google Cloud. The facility will provide AI-first services to enterprises, small and micro businesses (SMBs), startups, developers, and public sector organisations (PSUs).

“By bringing Google Cloud's AI capabilities to Jamnagar, supported by Reliance's infrastructure, renewable energy, and nationwide network, we are laying the foundation for India to become a global leader in AI,” RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said in a statement.

At the Jamnagar Cloud region, Google Cloud will deploy its AI hypercomputer and establish a secure, integrated, and optimised tech stack. As per RIL, the Mountain View-based tech giant will offer generative AI models, development platforms, and AI-powered applications. 

The facility will be powered by RIL's green energy initiatives for sustainable operations. Meanwhile, Jio will provide intra- and inter-metro fibre connectivity, linking the Jamnagar Cloud region to Delhi, Mumbai, and other key metro cities.

Notably, RIL also announced a partnership with Meta to establish a joint venture (JV) with Meta, with a combined investment worth Rs. 855 crore. The companies will collaborate on the AI front to develop Llama model-based enterprise solutions across industries such as energy, manufacturing, media, retail, and telecom. However, specifics were not revealed.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
RIL 48th AGM 2025: Reliance and Google Announce Holistic Partnership to Accelerate AI Adoption in India
