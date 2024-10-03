Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Samsung Said to Cut Thousands of Jobs Amid Struggles in AI Market

Samsung Said to Cut Thousands of Jobs Amid Struggles in AI Market

Samsung shares have slid more than 20 percent this year as the world’s largest maker of memory chips and smartphones struggles in key markets.

By Yoolim Lee and Olivia Poh, Bloomberg News | Updated: 3 October 2024 13:46 IST
Samsung Said to Cut Thousands of Jobs Amid Struggles in AI Market

Samsung is likely to cut less than 10 percent of its total overseas staff of 147,000

Highlights
  • Samsung is not planning layoffs for home market
  • The firm is in the unusual position of playing catch-up to SK Hynix
  • Samsung has also been feuding with employees in South Korea
Advertisement

Samsung Electronics Co. is laying off workers in Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand as part of a plan to reduce global headcount by thousands of jobs, according to people familiar with the situation.

The layoffs could affect about 10 percent of the workforces in those markets, although the numbers for each subsidiary may vary, said one of the people, who asked not to be named because the matter is private. Job cuts are planned for other overseas subsidiaries and could reach 10 percent in certain markets, said the person. 

The South Korean company has about 147,000 staff overseas, more than half of its total employees of more than 267,800, according to its latest sustainability report. It's not planning layoffs in its home market. 

Samsung staff across different teams in Singapore were called into private meetings on Tuesday with HR managers and their reporting managers, and were informed of the retrenchment and severance package details, said another person familiar with the matter.  

“Some overseas subsidiaries are conducting routine workforce adjustments to improve operational efficiency,” a Samsung spokesperson said. “The company has not set a target number for any particular positions.” 

Samsung shares have slid more than 20 percent this year as the world's largest maker of memory chips and smartphones struggles in key markets. It's fallen behind rival SK Hynix Inc. in the memory chips used for Artificial Intelligence (AI), and has made little progress against Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. in the production of custom-made chips for outside customers.

The task of leading Samsung through its latest challenges now falls to Executive Chairman Jay Y. Lee, grandson of the company's founder. The 56-year-old was acquitted of stock manipulation charges in February after years of legal troubles.

Samsung is in the unusual position of playing catch-up to SK Hynix, which took the lead in producing the high-bandwidth memory chips that are paired with Nvidia Corp.'s AI accelerators to train artificial intelligence models. Samsung abruptly replaced the head of its chip business this year and the newly appointed chief, Jun Young-hyun, warned the company had to change its workplace culture or get caught in a “vicious cycle.” 

The company has reduced the size of its workforce in the past as it's navigated the notoriously cyclical memory chip market. Samsung recently trimmed about 10 percent of jobs in India and some parts of Latin America, according to one of the people.

In the latest push, Samsung is likely to cut less than 10 percent of its total overseas staff of 147,000, the person said. The company aims to preserve manufacturing jobs, while it cuts management and support functions. The figures will be affected by local labor regulations and financial priorities.

Samsung has also been feuding with employees in South Korea. The largest of the tech giant's several unions called the company's first strike ever in May.

© 2024 Bloomberg L.P.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung, AI, LayOffs
Google Showcases India-Focused AI, Payment and Safety Features at Google for India 2024 Event
Krafton Partners With Pocketpair to Develop Mobile Version of Palworld Amid Nintendo Lawsuit

Related Stories

Samsung Said to Cut Thousands of Jobs Amid Struggles in AI Market
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google for India 2024: New AI, Payment and Health Features Unveiled
  2. iPhone 16 Pro Max Review: Apple's Crown Jewel?
  3. Apple May Finally Say Goodbye to Home Button Design With iPhone SE 4
  4. Apple Store Festive Offers: iPhone 15 Available With Free Beats Solo Buds, More
  5. Google Said to Be Working on Reasoning AI, Chasing OpenAI's Efforts
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Said to Be Working on Reasoning AI, Chasing OpenAI’s Efforts
  2. Samsung Said to Cut Thousands of Jobs Amid Struggles in AI Market
  3. Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet With 8-inch HD Display and Generative AI Features Launched: Specifications, Price
  4. Google for India 2024: Gemini Live Updated With Support for Hindi and Eight More Regional Languages
  5. Krafton Partners With Pocketpair to Develop Mobile Version of Palworld Amid Nintendo Lawsuit
  6. iPhone 15 Available With Free Beats Solo Buds During Apple Store Festive Offers 2024: See More Deals
  7. Google Showcases India-Focused AI, Payment and Safety Features at Google for India 2024 Event
  8. Google Pixel 9a Colourways, Dimensions Leak Online; May Get Slightly Taller Design With Four Shades
  9. OpenAI Announces Realtime API, Prompt Coaching and Vision Fine-Tuning on GPT-4o for Developers
  10. Is Earth’s New Minimoon 2024 Visible to Naked Eye? Here's What You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »