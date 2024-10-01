Technology News
English Edition
Samsung Might Make Certain Galaxy AI Features for Smartphones Paid by the End of 2025: Report

Samsung has made similar announcements with the launch of the Galaxy S24 series in January and Z series foldable smartphones in July.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 October 2024 11:36 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Using Galaxy AI, Samsung smartphones can translate calls and text messages in real-time

  • Galaxy AI features are reported to become paid by the end of next year
  • Samsung introduced these features with its Galaxy S24 series in January
  • Galaxy AI includes Note Assist, Sketch to Image and other features
Samsung debuted Galaxy AI — the suite of artificial intelligence (AI) for its devices with the Galaxy S24 series in January. At the time, the South Korean technology conglomerate mentioned in the footnotes of its press release that some of its introduced AI features would be free to use until the end of 2025, casting a shadow of doubt over their future availability. With the introduction of the Galaxy S24 FE, Samsung has again reiterated that it may apply fees to some features by the end of next year.

Samsung Galaxy AI Features to Become Paid

According to a SamMobile report, footnotes of the press release regarding the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE globally contained text referencing the future of Galaxy AI features. The report quotes Samsung as saying, “Fees may apply to certain AI features at the end of 2025.”

Gadgets 360 staff members could not find the text in the releases, hinting at a possibility that it may have been removed or altered. However, it does state that Galaxy AI features will be provided for free until the end of 2025 on supported Samsung models, with availability depending on the region — similar to the announcements made with the launch of the Galaxy S24 series in January and Z series foldable smartphones in July.

In recent months, Samsung has rolled out Galaxy AI features to other smartphones apart from its flagships. This includes the Fan Edition (FE) models as well as its tablets. Reports also suggest several A-series handsets might also get them.

Galaxy AI Features

One of the most notable features of Samsung's AI suite is Note Assist which can help in recording audio, transcribing and summarising it. There's also a Sketch-to-Image feature which is capable of generating images based on the drawings or doodles created by the user in Notes or photos in the Gallery app.

Circle to Search is another part of Galaxy AI, although it is not exclusive to it. It is a visual lookup tool that enables the user to highlight any part of the screen and search for it on the web. Meanwhile, the PDF Overlay Translation feature can translate and overlay text in PDF files.

Galaxy AI, Galaxy AI features, Galaxy AI pricing, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
PlayStation Network Services Suffer Massive Outage, Removing Access to PlayStation Store and Games

Comment


