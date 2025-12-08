Technology News
Nicolas Cage Starrer Spider-Noir Set to Release on Prime Video in 2026

Spider: Noir is a new upcoming series starring Nicolas Cage set to release in 2026 on Prime Video.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 December 2025 21:45 IST
Spider-Noir

Photo Credit: Prime Video

Spider-Noir Featuring Nicolas Cage Coming to Prime Video

Highlights
  • Spider-Noir, starring Nicolas Cage, debuts on Prime Video in 2026
  • The series will be available in both black and white and color
  • It follows the story of a private detective set in the 1930s of New York
The new year brings some good news for the Spider-Man fans, as along with Tom Holland's comeback as Spider-Man, Nicolas Cage is to make a live action debut in Spider Noir in Amazon Prime Video's upcoming series. The request to give Cage his own live-action version of Spider Noir caught everyone's attention. Prime Video has revealed the first poster for the same, and here is everything you need to know about the cast, plot and other details.

When and Where to Watch Spider-Noir?

Since Prime Video has only released the poster of Spider-Noir as of now, there is no release date, but it is expected somewhere in 2026.

Official Trailer and Plot

The first look showed Cage in the costume of Spider-Noir, with the series set to release in 2026.
The upcoming live-action Spider-Noir shows Nicolas as an old yet gritty Peter Parker. He is a hardboiled detective set in the 1930s of New York, on a mission to fight corruption with guns and fists and not just webs. He is shown in a dark trench coat, wearing a noir style, with the trailers hinting at a darker, vengeance-fueled take on the hero against the powerful crime done by the Goblin. The plot also focuses on the past, loss and moral compromises as he navigates a corrupt, depressed city, with a promising, stylish and mature reinvention of the Spider-Man legend.

Cast and Crew

Created by Oren Uziel, it stars Nicolas Cage, Andrew Lewis Caldwell, Brendan Gleeson and many others.

Reception

Spider-Man Noir comes as a private investigator in the depressed New York of the 1930s as the city's only hope. As the series is yet to be released, there is no IMDB rating yet.

Further reading: Spider: Noir, live-action series, spider-man, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Nicolas Cage Starrer Spider-Noir Set to Release on Prime Video in 2026
