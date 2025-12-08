Technology News
Devi Chowdhurani OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Srabanti Chatterjee's Period Drama Online?

Devi Chowdhurani is a historical Bengali period drama starring Srabanti Chatterjee.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 December 2025 21:47 IST
Devi Chowdhurani OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Srabanti Chatterjee’s Period Drama Online?

Photo Credit: ZEE5

The film is set to stream on ZEE5.

  • Devi Chowdhurani follows Prafulla’s journey from societal rejection
  • Streaming on ZEE5 and OTTplay Premium from December 12, 2025
  • Directed by Subhrajit Mitra, starring Srabanti and Prosenjit Chatterjee
Having had a successful theatrical run in September 2025, Devi Chowdhurani: Bandit Queen of Bengal is ready to release on OTT. This is a Bengali period drama, directed and written by Subhrajit Mitra, that brings to the screen Bankim Chandra Chatterjee's 1884 novel. The movie is based on Prafulla (Srabanti Chatterjee), a woman shunned by her two-timing lord-husband who transforms into the intrepid Devi Chowdhurani and takes no prisoners as she defies both injustice and British rule. The fans can watch the movie on ZEE5 from December 12, 2025.

When and Where to Watch Devi Chowdhurani

Having had a good run at the theatres in September 2025, Devi Chowdhurani: Bandit Queen of Bengal is now headed for its digital release. Available for streaming on December 12, 2025, fans can watch this Bengali period drama on ZEE5.

Trailer and Plot of Devi Chowdhurani

The movie is based on Bankim Chandra Chatterjee's 1884 novel and continues the story of Prafulla (Srabanti Chatterjee) as she transforms into Devi Chowdhurani, a revolutionary figure fighting oppression, with Prosenjit Chatterjee playing dacoit Bhavani Pathak.

Cast and Crew of Devi Chowdhurani

A period drama directed and written by Subhrajit Mitra, it features Srabanti Chatterjee, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Sabyasachi Chakrabarty, Arjun Chakrabarty, Bibriti Chatterjee, and Darshana Banik, while Ayush Mukherjee, Alexx O'Nell, and Darshana Banik play supporting roles.

Reception of Devi Chowdhurani

The classic part of the movie was not its pacing but its tone: it offers us the history of a character as told by its director. Its IMDb Rating: 5.0/10.

devi chowdhurani, historical Bengali period drama, OTTplay Premium, ZEE5, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Devi Chowdhurani OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Srabanti Chatterjee’s Period Drama Online?
