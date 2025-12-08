OnePlus 15R is set to launch in India soon as the latest addition to the company's high-end smartphone portfolio. The upcoming smartphone, which is expected to debut with the recently launched octa core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, will be backed by a 7,400mAh battery. It will also feature a dual rear camera unit, and will arrive as a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 6T, which was unveiled in China on December 3. While the price in India and the RAM and storage configurations of the OnePlus 15R are yet to be revealed, its key specifications have been teased by the tech firm.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming OnePlus 15R ahead of its much-anticipated debut in the country, including its launch date, expected price in India, specifications, features, and design.

OnePlus 15R India Launch Timeline

The OnePlus 15R will be launched in India on December 17, along with the OnePlus Pad Go 2. It will be unveiled in the country as the second handset in the lineup after the OnePlus 15 debuted in India on November 13.

OnePlus 15R Price in India, Availability (Expected)

OnePlus 15R price in India has yet to be revealed by the company. In China, pricing for the OnePlus Ace 6T starts at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 33,000) for the base variant. It is worth noting that this price does not account for purchasing power parity adjustments, local taxes, and the rising costs of DRAM and other smartphone components, and the price of the handset in India could be higher.

However, it is also expected to be priced below the flagship OnePlus 15, which was launched at Rs. 72,999 for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. Additionally, it is said to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 6T, which costs CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 33,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB of built-in storage.

The OnePlus 15R is confirmed to be available for purchase in the country in Charcoal Black and Minty Green colour options via Amazon and the OnePlus India online store. It could go on sale via offline retail stores, too.

OnePlus 15R Specifications, Features (Expected)

Coming to its key specifications and design, the tech firm has already teased various details. The marketing images of the OnePlus 15R revealed the design of the upcoming handset recently. Meanwhile, a few technical features of the smartphone were confirmed via a dedicated microsite. Other details have been surfacing online for weeks now, thanks to various leaks. We can also look at the OnePlus Ace 6T specifications for reference, too.

Design

The OnePlus 15R is teased to feature the same design as its Chinese counterpart. The handset is shown with a square rear camera module, housing two camera lenses and an LED flash. The OnePlus branding will be placed in the centre of the rear panel. It appears with a metal frame, sporting a power button and volume controls on the right side and an unspecified button on the left side. The frame will also feature three antenna bands.

On top of this, the OnePlus 15R will be equipped with a USB Type-C port on the bottom, next to a speaker grille. The smartphone maker has confirmed that it will be IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K rated for dust and water resistance. It will also sport a hole punch display cutout, which might house the front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Display

The OnePlus 15R is confirmed to be equipped with a display, which will deliver up to 165Hz of screen refresh rate, the same as the flagship OnePlus 15. The OnePlus Ace 6T was launched with a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with Full-HD+ (1,272x2,800 pixels) resolution, up to 165Hz refresh rate, up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness, 450ppi pixel density, 1.07 billion colours, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and up to 330Hz touch sampling rate.

Performance and OS

The OnePlus 15R will run on OxygenOS 16 in India, which is based on Android 16. Powering the smartphone will be Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. The handset was recently spotted testing on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with 12GB of RAM and the same Snapdragon 8 series SoC.

It was listed with 12GB of RAM and Android 16. It managed to score 2,784 points in single core performance and 9,329 points in multi core performance. The OnePlus 15R chip was listed with two prime cores with a 3.80GHz peak clock speed and six performance cores with a peak clock speed of 3.32GHz.

Camera

The OnePlus 15R is teased to carry a dual rear camera unit. Reports suggest that the smartphone will feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, which is the same as its Chinese counterpart. On the front, the OnePlus 15R could get a 16-megapixel selfie camera, housed inside a hole punch display cutout.

Battery

The Chinese smartphone maker recently announced that the OnePlus 15R will be backed by a 7,400mAh battery, which will be 100mAh larger than the OnePlus 15's 7,300mAh silicon carbon cell and about 900mAh smaller than the OnePlus Ace 6T's 8,300mAh battery. However, the tech firm has yet to reveal details regarding its fast charging support. The OnePlus Ace 6T, on the other hand, supports 100W wired SuperVOOC fast charging.