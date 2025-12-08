Technology News
English Edition

Samsung's One UI 8.5 Beta Update Rolls Out to Galaxy S25 Series in Multiple Regions

The One UI 8.5 beta release is currently available to download in at least five countries.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 December 2025 18:06 IST
Samsung's One UI 8.5 Beta Update Rolls Out to Galaxy S25 Series in Multiple Regions

Photo Credit: Samsung

Users can join Samsung’s One UI 8 Beta by registering through the Samsung Members app

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 series is getting a new software update
  • The update brings the December 2025 Android security patch
  • Many countries are expected to join the beta programme later
Advertisement

Samsung's One UI 8.5 beta release is currently rolling out to devices enrolled in the company's beta programme. The Samsung Galaxy S25 series of smartphones is the first to receive the latest beta. The One UI 8.5 beta is currently available in select countries, and it introduces several new features. It has a fully customisable Quick Panel and improved Galaxy AI tools. Other additions include the Audio Broadcast menu in settings and new weather effects for alarms. The update also includes privacy and security improvements.

One UI 8.5 Beta Released for Galaxy S25 Series

Several users on X, including SamMobile's Max Jambor, have shared screenshots confirming that Samsung has officially begun rolling out the One UI 8.5 public beta to devices enrolled in the beta programme. The first round of the update is reportedly available for the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra models in Korea, the US, the UK, Germany, India, and Poland.

In Germany, the update is said to be available with firmware version S938BXXU7ZYL7, S938BOXM7ZYL7 and S938BXXU7CYL7. The update brings the December 2025 Android security patch. Many countries are expected to join the beta programme later. It's a 4GB download.

The One UI 8.5 beta update introduces advanced Galaxy AI features, including improved image generation tools. It enhances cross-device connectivity with storage sharing across Samsung devices. It also adds quicker access to Smart View. Auracast functionality is upgraded with a new Audio Broadcast menu in Settings, making it easier to stream and listen.

Testers will also see a new weather widget with the One UI 8.5 beta update. The system has new alarm backgrounds and early alerts for reminders. The update also includes battery and performance optimisations, redesigned power management, and customisation options for the Quick Panel, lock screen, widgets, and icons. There are privacy and security features as well. 

Users can join Samsung's One UI 8 Beta programme by registering through the Samsung Members app. They can check for updates by heading to Settings > Software Update > Download and install. The available features may vary by region, and not all countries will receive the same set of updates.

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25+

Samsung Galaxy S25+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build and aesthetics
  • Excellent performance
  • Fantastic cameras
  • One UI 7 and extended software support
  • Powerful speakers
  • Bad
  • Expensive (base price)
  • Not a huge upgrade over S24+
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: One UI 8.5 beta, One UI 8.5, Samsung One UI 8.5, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung's One UI 8.5 Beta Update Rolls Out to Galaxy S25 Series in Multiple Regions
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Starlink Will Offer Unlimited Satellite Internet in India at This Price
  2. OnePlus 15R Roundup: Price in India, Specs and Everything We Know So Far
  3. OnePlus Pad Go 2 First Impressions
  4. Jolla Phone Launched With 5,500mAh Replaceable Battery, Sailfish OS 5
  5. Xiaomi 17 Listed on Geekbench, Here's When It Might Launch in India
  6. OnePlus Pad Go 2 Key Features Revealed: Here's When It Goes on Sale in India
  7. Motorola Edge 70 With 5.99mm Slim Profile Will Launch in India on This Date
  8. Gemini 3 Deep Think Model Is Now Available to These Users
  9. Infinix Note 60, Note 60 Edge, Note 60 Pro Reportedly Spotted on SDPPI Website
  10. Nicolas Cage Starrer Spider-Noir Set to Release on Prime Video in 2026
#Latest Stories
  1. Nicolas Cage Starrer Spider-Noir Set to Release on Prime Video in 2026
  2. Devi Chowdhurani OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Srabanti Chatterjee’s Period Drama Online?
  3. OnePlus Pad Go 2 Key Specifications and Sale Date Revealed; Will Feature Dimensity 7300-Ultra SoC
  4. OpenAI Claims Increased Enterprise Usage Amid CEO’s Code Red Declaration
  5. Samsung's One UI 8.5 Beta Update Rolls Out to Galaxy S25 Series in Multiple Regions
  6. Elon Musk Says Grok 4.20 AI Model Could Be Released in a Month
  7. Xiaomi 17 Global Variant Listed on Geekbench, Tipped to Launch in India by February 2026
  8. James Gunn's Superman to Release on JioHotstar on December 11: What You Need to Know
  9. The Boys Season 5 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch the Final Season Online?
  10. The Strangers Chapter 2 Now Available on Rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »