Samsung's One UI 8.5 beta release is currently rolling out to devices enrolled in the company's beta programme. The Samsung Galaxy S25 series of smartphones is the first to receive the latest beta. The One UI 8.5 beta is currently available in select countries, and it introduces several new features. It has a fully customisable Quick Panel and improved Galaxy AI tools. Other additions include the Audio Broadcast menu in settings and new weather effects for alarms. The update also includes privacy and security improvements.

One UI 8.5 Beta Released for Galaxy S25 Series

Several users on X, including SamMobile's Max Jambor, have shared screenshots confirming that Samsung has officially begun rolling out the One UI 8.5 public beta to devices enrolled in the beta programme. The first round of the update is reportedly available for the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra models in Korea, the US, the UK, Germany, India, and Poland.

In Germany, the update is said to be available with firmware version S938BXXU7ZYL7, S938BOXM7ZYL7 and S938BXXU7CYL7. The update brings the December 2025 Android security patch. Many countries are expected to join the beta programme later. It's a 4GB download.

The One UI 8.5 beta update introduces advanced Galaxy AI features, including improved image generation tools. It enhances cross-device connectivity with storage sharing across Samsung devices. It also adds quicker access to Smart View. Auracast functionality is upgraded with a new Audio Broadcast menu in Settings, making it easier to stream and listen.

Testers will also see a new weather widget with the One UI 8.5 beta update. The system has new alarm backgrounds and early alerts for reminders. The update also includes battery and performance optimisations, redesigned power management, and customisation options for the Quick Panel, lock screen, widgets, and icons. There are privacy and security features as well.

Users can join Samsung's One UI 8 Beta programme by registering through the Samsung Members app. They can check for updates by heading to Settings > Software Update > Download and install. The available features may vary by region, and not all countries will receive the same set of updates.