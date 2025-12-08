OpenAI Claims Increased Enterprise Usage Amid CEO’s Code Red Declaration

OpenAI released its first report on the artificial intelligence (AI) adoption and usage by enterprises on Monday. As per the report, the San Francisco-based AI giant's enterprise services have witnessed multifold increase in both adoption and usage. The company also highlighted that various business operations have also found ChatGPT Enterprise to be faster and more helpful. Interestingly, the report arrives at a time when OpenAI CEO Sam Atlman has reportedly declared code red to improve its flagship chatbot and halt all other projects.

In a post, the company announced its inaugural The state of enterprise AI report, highlighting that more than one million business customers now use OpenAI's tools. The report is based on a survey of 9,000 workers across nearly 100 enterprises conducted by the AI giant. The 24-page report highlights how enterprise adoption has increased in the last 12 months, and that workers are now using ChatGPT Enterprise more frequently.

OpenAI's bottomline of the survey appears to only focus on enterprise usage's surge. The company shared statistics such as an eight-fold increase in weekly messages sent on ChatGPT Enterprise, 19 times year-on-year (YoY) increase of structured use tools (such as Custom GPTs and Projects), and an increase of 320 times in token usage for complex reasoning tasks.

As per the report, 75 percent of the surveyed workers claimed that using AI at work improved either the speed or quality of their output. One significant marker mentioned is that workers are said to have saved 40-60 minutes by using ChatGPT everyday. OpenAI also stated that different teams, such as IT, marketing, HR, and engineers are all witnessing improved results over the last 12 months.

Additionally, the company also revealed that technology, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors are the fastest to adopt AI into their workflow, and those using it across most business verticals are professional services, finance, and technology. OpenAI also claimed that its fastest-growing business customer bases are Australia, Brazil, France, and the Netherlands with each country exceeding 140 percent YoY growth.

Interestingly, while OpenAI presents the report as a look into AI adoption and usage by enterprises, the focus is only on the adoption and usage of ChatGPT Enterprise and other business tools. With CEO Sam Altman reportedly declaring code red last week, this could be an immediate measure by the company to establish confidence among its enterprise clients.