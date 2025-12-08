Francis Lawrence’s The Long Walk (2025) Now Available for Rent on Prime Video and Apple TV

Francis Lawrence brings to life Stephen King's dystopian world yet again in The Long Walk (2025). In this starkly imagined alternate 1970s, a group of teenage boys is made to compete in a savage contest: keep moving or get shot. Tense, psychological, and spine-tingling suspense redefine the horror genre in this spectacular film based on the book by the master of horror, Stephen King. While the film's performance at theatres was middling, it now has the audience it always wanted on digital outlets.

When and Where to Watch The Long Walk

The Long Walk (2025): the film was released in theatres on September 12, 2025, and is accessible through premium video-on-demand services, including Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, and Fandango at Home in India.

Trailer and Plot of The Long Walk

The Long Walk is a tension-fuelled 1970s dystopian thriller where teenage boys enter a cycle of brutal walking contests, toil against exhaustion and fear, and struggle under relentless psychological pressure. Relentless suspense is guaranteed by Francis Lawrence's direction and Stephen King's vision.

Cast and Crew of The Long Walk

Francis Lawrence directs a screenplay by JT Mollner and Stephen King, with Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, and Garrett Wareing serving as the main cast, delivering some thrilling tension and compelling character dynamics best consumed at home.

Reception of The Long Walk

The film holds a score of 6.8 on IMDb; the film had only a slight theatrical release, but both dystopian thriller and Stephen King fans should be drawn to it digitally.