Technology News
English Edition

Vivo X Fold 5 Colour Options, Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch

Vivo X Fold 5 was launched in China in Baibai (green), Quingsong (white), and Titanium (black) shades.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 July 2025 18:06 IST
Vivo X Fold 5 Colour Options, Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X Fold 5 is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset

Highlights
  • The Vivo X Fold will pack a 6,000mAh battery
  • It will measure 9.2mm in the folded state
  • Vivo X Fold 5 will go on sale via Flipkart
Advertisement

Vivo has confirmed that the X Fold 5 is set to launch in India soon. While the exact launch date of the foldable phone remains under wraps, the brand has revealed some key specifications and the colour options for the Indian model. The Vivo X Fold 5 will be offered in a single colour variant in the country and it will pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired and 40W wireless fast charging. The foldable will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The Vivo X Fold 5 was launched in China last week. 

The Chinese smartphone brand, in a newsroom post, announced that the Vivo X Fold 5 will launch in India soon in a Titanium Gray colour option. For reference, the Chinese variant came in three colourways — Baibai (green), Quingsong (white), and Titanium (black).

Vivo X Fold 5 Specifications 

Like the Chinese variant, the Indian version of Vivo X Fold 5 will have a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 40W wireless charging support. The battery is advertised to provide up to 80.6 hours of music playback on a single charge. 

The Vivo X Fold 5 will measure 9.2mm in thickness in the folded state and 4.3mm when opened. It will weigh 217g. It gets a Zeiss-branded camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and 100x hyperzoom.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset will power the Vivo X Fold 5. The foldable will have a Workbench feature that is said to support running up to five concurrent tasks simultaneously. It will feature a Shortcut Button for quickly accessing essential functions and boast a Kinematic hinge, which Vivo claims can withstand up to 6,00,000 folds. 

The Vivo X Fold 5's display is touted to deliver 4,500 nits of brightness. The phone is confirmed to offer several AI features, including AI Image Expander, AI Magic Move, AI Erase, and AI Reflection Erase.

In India, the Vivo X Fold 5 will go on sale via Flipkart. It is confirmed to have an IP5X-rated build for dust protection and IPX8+IPX9 ratings for water resistance.

Vivo X Fold 5

Vivo X Fold 5

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 8.03-inch
Cover Display 6.53-inch
Cover Resolution 1172x2748 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2480x2200 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo X Fold 5, Vivo X Fold 5 Specifications, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Alienware Area-51, Alienware Aurora Desktops With Latest Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India

Related Stories

Vivo X Fold 5 Colour Options, Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 14 5G Series: All You Need to Know Ahead of India Launch
  2. Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Discounts, Bank Offers Teased
  3. Vivo X200 FE Tipped to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Honor X9c 5G India Launch Date, Key Specifications and Colours Revealed
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Moniker Confirmed in Alleged Case Listing
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X Fold 5 Colour Options, Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch
  2. Alienware Area-51, Alienware Aurora Desktops With Latest Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India
  3. Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Discounts on Electronics and Bank Offers Revealed
  4. Grammarly Announces Plans to Acquire Email App Superhuman to Create Agentic Productivity Platform
  5. WWE 2K25 Launches on Nintendo Switch 2 This Month, Pre-Orders Now Live
  6. Ferrari Amalfi Unveiled With Twin-Turbo V8 Engine, 320 KMPH Claimed Top Speed
  7. Google Messages Lets Users Edit Cross Platform RCS Messages to iPhone Users: Report
  8. Honor X9c 5G India Launch Set for July 7; Key Specifications and Colour Options Revealed
  9. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series Tipped to Come With Seven New Watch Faces
  10. Realme 15T India Launch Timeline, Colour Options, RAM and Storage Variants Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »