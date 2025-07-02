Vivo has confirmed that the X Fold 5 is set to launch in India soon. While the exact launch date of the foldable phone remains under wraps, the brand has revealed some key specifications and the colour options for the Indian model. The Vivo X Fold 5 will be offered in a single colour variant in the country and it will pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired and 40W wireless fast charging. The foldable will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The Vivo X Fold 5 was launched in China last week.

The Chinese smartphone brand, in a newsroom post, announced that the Vivo X Fold 5 will launch in India soon in a Titanium Gray colour option. For reference, the Chinese variant came in three colourways — Baibai (green), Quingsong (white), and Titanium (black).

Vivo X Fold 5 Specifications

Like the Chinese variant, the Indian version of Vivo X Fold 5 will have a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 40W wireless charging support. The battery is advertised to provide up to 80.6 hours of music playback on a single charge.

The Vivo X Fold 5 will measure 9.2mm in thickness in the folded state and 4.3mm when opened. It will weigh 217g. It gets a Zeiss-branded camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and 100x hyperzoom.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset will power the Vivo X Fold 5. The foldable will have a Workbench feature that is said to support running up to five concurrent tasks simultaneously. It will feature a Shortcut Button for quickly accessing essential functions and boast a Kinematic hinge, which Vivo claims can withstand up to 6,00,000 folds.

The Vivo X Fold 5's display is touted to deliver 4,500 nits of brightness. The phone is confirmed to offer several AI features, including AI Image Expander, AI Magic Move, AI Erase, and AI Reflection Erase.

In India, the Vivo X Fold 5 will go on sale via Flipkart. It is confirmed to have an IP5X-rated build for dust protection and IPX8+IPX9 ratings for water resistance.