Vivo T3 Lite 5G has been launched in India on Thursday. The phone comes with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, an IP64-rated build, and a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It appears to be a rebadged version of the Vivo Y28s 5G, which is officially listed on the global company website. The newly launched Vivo T3 Lite 5G joins the existing Vivo T3 5G lineup in the country which includes base and X variants. It is confirmed to go on sale early next month.

Vivo T3 Lite 5G price in India, availability

The Vivo T3 Lite 5G starts in India at Rs. 10,499 for the 4GB + 128GB option, while the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 11,499. The phone will go on sale in the country on July 4 at 12pm IST via Flipkart, Vivo India website, and select offline retail stores.

Vivo also announced that HDFC, ICICI Bank, and Flipkart Axis Credit Card users can get a Rs. 500 instant discount during the purchase of the Vivo T3 Lite 5G. This will bring down the effective starting price of the handset to Rs. 9,999.

The Vivo T3 Lite 5G is offered in two colour options - Majestic Black and Vibrant Green.

Vivo T3 Lite 5G specifications, features

The Vivo T3 Lite 5G sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (1,612 x 720 pixels) LCD screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a brightness level of 840nits. It is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded by an additional 6GB. The phone ships with Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14.

For optics, the Vivo T3 Lite 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera unit that includes an AI-backed 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It gets an 8-megapixel front camera placed within a centred waterdrop notch.

The Vivo T3 Lite 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset also supports dual 5G connectivity and weighs 185g.

