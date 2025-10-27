Technology News
Lava Shark 2 4G Launched in India With 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Lava Shark 2 4G runs on the Unisoc T7250 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 27 October 2025 13:37 IST
Lava Shark 2 4G Launched in India With 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Shark 2 4G features an 8-megapixel selfie shooter

Highlights
  • Lava Shark 2 4G comes in two colour options
  • Lava Shark 2 4G runs on Android 15
  • The phone has an IP54 rated build for dust and water resistance
Lava Shark 2 4G has been launched in India as the latest budget offering from Lava. The new handset runs on a Unisoc chipset and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The Lava Shark 2 4G comes in two colour options with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. It has a 50-megapixel AI-based rear camera unit and a 6.75-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Lava Shark 2 4G debuts as a successor to the Lava Shark, which was launched in India in March this year.

Lava Shark 2 4G Price in India

Lava Shark 2 4G India price has been set at Rs. 6,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It is offered in Aurora Gold and Eclipse Grey colour options. The handset goes on sale via the offline retail stores in the country.

Lava has confirmed that it will provide doorstep after-sales service for the Lava Shark 2 4G.

Lava Shark 2 4G Specifications

The Lava Shark 2 4G runs on Android 15 and is confirmed to get one Android upgrade and two years of security updates. It sports a 6.75-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a centrally located hole punch cutout for the selfie shooter.

The new Lava Shark 2 4G is equipped with an octa-core Unisoc T7250 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. With the virtual RAM feature, the onboard memory can be expanded up to 8GB using unused storage.

On the rear, the Lava Shark 2 4G features an AI-backed 50-megapixel rear camera unit. For selfies and video chats, it boasts an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Lava Shark 2 4G houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support via USB Type-C port. Lava has bundled the smartphone with a 10W charger.

Lava Shark 2 G

Lava Shark 2 G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1612 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Lava Shark 2 4G Launched in India With 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
