Vivo S50 Series Tipped to Feature a Periscope Telephoto Lens, 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera

The Vivo S50 is said to feature a 6.59-inch flat display with 1.5K resolution.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 October 2025 17:29 IST
Vivo S50 Series Tipped to Feature a Periscope Telephoto Lens, 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera

Photo Credit: Vivo

The Vivo S50 series is the successor to the S30 series, which launched in May

Highlights
  • The Vivo S50 Pro Mini could get a 6.31-inch display
  • Vivo S50 is tipped to be equipped with a flagship chipset
  • Vivo is skipping the S40 moniker due to Chinese belief about the number 4
The Vivo S50 series is expected to be launched in China in November. Ahead of the launch, a new leak has revealed several specifications about the smartphones. The series, comprising the S50 and S50 Pro Mini, is said to get a periscope telephoto lens with a flagship-grade sensor. It is the successor to the S30 series, which was launched in May 2025. Notably, Vivo has skipped the number 40 as the number four is considered unlucky or inauspicious in Chinese culture.

Vivo S50 Series Specifications Leaked

According to tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the Vivo S50 could get a 6.59-inch display, slightly smaller than its predecessor, Vivo S30's 6.67-inch screen. The display is said to retain the same 1.5K resolution. On the other hand, the smaller Vivo S50 Pro Mini is tipped to get the same 6.31-inch AMOLED screen with 1.5K resolution.

Both displays are expected to support up to 120Hz refresh rates. The display is said to be surrounded by a metal frame. Additionally, the display is said to be paired with an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor.

The main highlight for the S50 smartphone is tipped to be a periscope telephoto lens with a “flagship midsole contact image sensor (CIS).” While the tipster did not share the details of the sensor, the older generation S30 sports a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with OIS, which can also be expected this year.

On the other hand, the Pro Mini variant is said to feature a triple rear camera system, also featuring the same periscope zoom-enabled telephoto lens. It can also get a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

Digital Chat Station did not disclose the name of the processor that will power the smartphones, but mentioned that it is a flagship chip that has a running score of 300W+. Older reports have mentioned that the S50 Pro Mini could be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, the same chip that was seen in the Vivo X200, which was launched in October 2024.

While it is difficult to speculate on the price of the upcoming smartphones, the Vivo S30 was priced starting at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 32,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the Vivo S30 Pro Mini's price started at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 45,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Comments

Akash Dutta
