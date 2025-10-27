Technology News
iPhone 18 Pro Max Key Features Leaked; iPhone 18 Series May Launch in Phases

Apple reportedly plans to launch the iPhone 18 Pro series, the next-gen ultra-thin Air model, and the Fold foldable iPhone in September 2026.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 October 2025 17:03 IST
iPhone 18 Pro Max Key Features Leaked; iPhone 18 Series May Launch in Phases

iPhone 17 Pro Max (pictured) was launched alongside iPhone 17 and iPhone Air in September

Highlights
  • Apple may use TSMC's 2nm process for the upcoming A20 chip
  • The A20 chip could power the iPhone Fold and iPhone 18 Pro models
  • The Pro models may get screens with HIAA (Hole-in-Active-Area) technology
Apple's iPhone 17 series, alongside the iPhone Air handset, was introduced globally in September. Rumours about the upcoming iPhone 18 lineup have surfaced online over the past few weeks. A new leak has hinted at key upgrades we could see on the iPhone 18 Pro Max and the launch timeline for the iPhone 18 lineup. The Cupertino-based tech giant is also expected to introduce the next-gen iPhone 18 and the company's first-ever foldable smartphone with the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18 Pro models.

iPhone 18 Pro Max Key Features Leaked, Series Launch May Be Staggered

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), iPhone 18 Pro series handsets will feature an upgraded form factor. The tipster added that the iPhone 18 Pro will support variable aperture, and its 48-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter will have a larger aperture.

Apple reportedly plans to launch the iPhone 18 Pro series —the next generation of the ultra-thin Air model —and the Fold foldable iPhone in September 2026, the tipster added. The standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e models, expected to succeed the iPhone 17 and iPhone 16e, are expected to follow in the first half of 2027. 

An older report suggested that Apple is planning a staggered launch for the iPhone 18 series. The iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, and Air models could debut in fall 2026, while the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e may follow in spring 2027, marking a shift from Apple's usual simultaneous iPhone launches.

The iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to retain the same triple rear camera setup as the iPhone 17 Pro models. However, Apple may introduce a slightly transparent back panel, possibly revealing elements like the MagSafe charging coils. The phones are also tipped to feature a stainless-steel vapour chamber cooling system, as the preceding iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max, respectively.

Reports about the iPhone 18 series suggest mixed possibilities for Apple's next design evolution. Some leaks claim that the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max will feature 6.27-inch and 6.86-inch LTPO OLED panels with 1.5K resolution and adopt HIAA (Hole-in-Active-Area) technology. This would allow Face ID sensors to sit beneath the display, leaving only the selfie camera visible for a near full-screen look.

However, another leak offers a different view, suggesting that Apple will only shrink the Dynamic Island rather than remove it entirely. The iPhone 18 lineup may retain a narrower version of the cutout, continuing the design seen since the iPhone 14 Pro series, with only the iPhone 16e still lacking the feature.

Apple is expected to use TSMC's second-generation 2nm (N2) process for its upcoming A20 chip, debuting in 2026 with the iPhone 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max, and the foldable iPhone 18 Fold. The smaller 2nm chip is said to improve power efficiency and thermal performance, thanks to a new Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module (WMCM) design that integrates the SoC and DRAM more closely while reducing power consumption for Apple Intelligence tasks.

Further reading: iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Air, iPhone 18e, iPhone 18 series, iPhone, Apple
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Comment
