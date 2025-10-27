Nothing Phone 3a Lite will launch globally on October 29 as the latest addition to the tech firm's Phone 3 lineup, the company confirmed via a social media post. It is teased with an LED flashlight on the bottom of the rear panel, which could be a notification indicator. While the specifications and pricing details for the upcoming handset are still under wraps, various reports in the past have revealed that it could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, paired with a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. It was recently spotted testing on a benchmarking platform with Android 15 and 8GB RAM.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Carl Pei-led tech giant has confirmed that the upcoming Nothing Phone 3a Lite will launch globally on October 29 at 1:00 pm GMT (6:30 pm our time). On top of this, the company has teased the handset with an LED light on the back panel, which might be a notification indicator. Other details about its specifications, features, and price are yet to be revealed.

Phone (3a) Lite. 29.10. 13.00 GMT.



Light up the everyday. pic.twitter.com/VVNclQ6mEl — Nothing (@nothing) October 27, 2025

Coming to its specifications, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite is believed to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC. The chip could feature four efficiency cores running at 2GHz, and four performance cores at 2.50GHz. The phone might also be equipped with a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU and 8GB of RAM. It might also run on Android 15 out of the box.

It could be offered in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB onboard storage variant. On top of this, it is expected to be available in black and white colour options. The Nothing Phone 3a Lite will reportedly be priced below the Phone 3a, which was unveiled in March 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 22,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The upcoming Nothing Phone 3a Lite will reportedly launch in India as a redesigned version of the CMF Phone 2 Pro. However, the Phone 3a Lite could be different in a few aspects. For context, the CMF Phone 2 Pro features a 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, with up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chip. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery. For photos and videos, the CMF Phone 2 Pro carries a triple rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera.