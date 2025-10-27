Technology News
Nothing Phone 3a Lite Launch Date Confirmed: See Expected Specifications, Price

Nothing Phone 3a Lite is rumoured to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 October 2025 14:14 IST
Nothing Phone 3a Lite is expected to launch as part of the Phone 3a series (pictured)

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 3a Lite could be a redesigned CMF Phone 2 Pro
  • Nothing Phone 3a Lite is rumoured to be offered in at least two shades
  • The company has yet reveal the pricing details of the phone
Nothing Phone 3a Lite will launch globally on October 29 as the latest addition to the tech firm's Phone 3 lineup, the company confirmed via a social media post. It is teased with an LED flashlight on the bottom of the rear panel, which could be a notification indicator. While the specifications and pricing details for the upcoming handset are still under wraps, various reports in the past have revealed that it could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, paired with a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. It was recently spotted testing on a benchmarking platform with Android 15 and 8GB RAM.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Global Launch Date Set For October-End

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Carl Pei-led tech giant has confirmed that the upcoming Nothing Phone 3a Lite will launch globally on October 29 at 1:00 pm GMT (6:30 pm our time). On top of this, the company has teased the handset with an LED light on the back panel, which might be a notification indicator. Other details about its specifications, features, and price are yet to be revealed.

Coming to its specifications, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite is believed to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC. The chip could feature four efficiency cores running at 2GHz, and four performance cores at 2.50GHz. The phone might also be equipped with a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU and 8GB of RAM. It might also run on Android 15 out of the box.

It could be offered in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB onboard storage variant. On top of this, it is expected to be available in black and white colour options. The Nothing Phone 3a Lite will reportedly be priced below the Phone 3a, which was unveiled in March 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 22,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The upcoming Nothing Phone 3a Lite will reportedly launch in India as a redesigned version of the CMF Phone 2 Pro. However, the Phone 3a Lite could be different in a few aspects. For context, the CMF Phone 2 Pro features a 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, with up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chip. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery. For photos and videos, the CMF Phone 2 Pro carries a triple rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Nothing Phone 3a

Nothing Phone 3a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Fun and engaging software
  • Variety of cameras
  • Good daylight cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Low light video needs work
  • IP rating could have been better
  • Does not support HDR10+ video streaming
Read detailed Nothing Phone 3a review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro

CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Standout design
  • Bright OLED display
  • Great Battery Life
  • Decent performance
  • Bloat-free and minimal software experience
  • Bad
  • Mono speaker lacks quality
  • Wide-angle camera is sluggish
  • Minimal ingress protection
  • The back panel is no longer replaceable
Read detailed CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Nothing Phone 3a Lite, Nothing Phone 3a Lite launch date, Nothing Phone 3a Lite Specifications, Nothing
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Apple Plans to Show More Ads in Maps App by Next Year: Report
Bharat Taxi Launch: Things You Should Know About Govt-Backed Uber and Ola Rival

