Apple recently unveiled its new 14-inch MacBook Pro (2025), powered by the company's latest M5 chip. It features a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display and promises improved AI capabilities, enhanced graphics performance compared to its M4-powered MacBook Air. Apple also claims the new model can deliver up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge. The M5-powered MacBook Pro comes in two colour options with a 12-megapixel camera.

While the processor upgrade is the key highlight, what else sets this MacBook Pro (M5) apart from the MacBook Air (M4)? And is it a better everyday laptop for your needs? Here's a quick comparison.

MacBook Pro (M5) vs MacBook Air (M4): Price In India

The new MacBook Pro with M5 chip starts at Rs. 1,69,900 for the base model with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. It is also available in 16GB + 1TB and 24GB + 1TB RAM and storage models priced at Rs. 1,89,900 and Rs. 2,09,900, respectively. It is released in Silver and Space Black shades.

The MacBook Air (M4), on the other hand, launched at Rs. 99,900 for the 13-inch variant with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The 15-inch variant of the MacBook Air (2025) starts at Rs. 1,24,900 for the 16GB + 256GB model. It is offered in Midnight, Silver, Sky Blue, and Starlight colourways.

MacBook Pro (M5) vs MacBook Air (M4): Specifications

The key highlight of the new MacBook Pro is the new Apple M5 chip. The latest chip built on third-generation 3nm architecture features a 10-core GPU with a Neural Accelerator integrated into each core, enabling faster AI processing. Apple claims the M5 delivers up to 4x peak GPU compute performance compared to the M4, with graphics performance up to 45 percent higher.

MacBook Pro (M5) vs MacBook Air (M4): Display

The MacBook Pro (M5) features a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with up to 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, 254ppi pixel density, and up to 1,000nits peak brightness. It comes with optional nano-textured glass for reduced glare. The MacBook Air (M4), in contrast, is offered with 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch Liquid Retina (non-XDR) displays, featuring a pixel density of 224 ppi and up to 500 nits peak brightness.

For connectivity, the MacBook Pro (M5) has more HDMI slots and Thunderbolt ports than the MacBook Air (M4). The new model offers three Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports, while the older model has two. The M5-powered model also has an HDMI 2.1 port with support for multichannel audio output.

The other big boost is in storage size. Where the MacBook Air (M4) comes in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB SSD storage options, the new MacBook Pro with M5 Chip is offered in 512GB, 1TB, 2TB and 4TB SSD storage options.

MacBook Pro (M5) vs MacBook Air (M4): Battery Life

The MacBook Pro (M5) comes with a 72.4Wh battery and ships with a 70W USB Type-C adapter, though users can opt for a 96W charger for even faster charging. Apple claims it delivers up to 24 hours of battery life.

In comparison, the 13-inch MacBook Air (M4) features a 53.8Wh battery and ships with a 30W charger (though it supports up to 70W fast charging). The 15-inch model features a 66.5Wh battery. Apple advertises up to 15 hours of web browsing and 18 hours of video playback for both variants. The new model promises better battery life and power flexibility.

MacBook Pro (M5)

Photo Credit: Apple

Both the MacBook Pro (M5) and the MacBook Air (M4) run macOS with Apple Intelligence support. They offer an identical Backlit Magic Keyboard and Force Touch trackpad. Both models have a 1080p FaceTime HD camera and high-fidelity speakers with Spatial Audio. They have Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. They have a 12-megapixel Centre Stage camera with support for Desk View.

Dimensions mark a clear difference between the MacBook Pro (M5) and MacBook Air (M4). The MacBook Pro is thicker and heavier than both MacBook Air models.

The MacBook Pro (M5) is 312.6×15.5×221.2mm and weighs 1.55kg. The 15-inch model measures 340.4x11.5x237.6mm and weighs 1.51kg, while the 13-inch model measures 304.1x11.3x215mm and weighs 1.24kg.

MacBook Pro (M5) vs MacBook Air (M4): Which One Should You Buy?

If you're looking for a lightweight laptop capable of tasks like browsing and light content creation, the MacBook Air M4 is your best bet, as it is portable and affordable. If your work demands heavy video editing applications and AI tasks, the MacBook Pro (M5) is the smarter choice.

FAQs

Q. How much does the MacBook Pro (M5) cost in India?

The MacBook Pro (M5) chip is priced at Rs. 1,69,900 for the base model with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage.

Q. What are the colour options of MacBook Pro (M5)?

The MacBook Pro (M5) is launched in Silver and Space Black shades.

Q. What is the battery capacity of MacBook Pro (M5)?

The MacBook Pro (M5) comes with a 72.4Wh battery.

Q. What is the display of the MacBook Pro (M5)?

The MacBook Pro (M5) features a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with a ProMotion refresh rate up to 120Hz.

Q. What is the launch price of MacBook Air (M4)?

The MacBook Air (M4) launched with a price tag of Rs. 99,900 for the 13-inch variant with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.