Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 15 Launched With 7,300mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip: Price, Specifications

OnePlus 15 Launched With 7,300mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip: Price, Specifications

OnePlus 15 will be available in Absolute Black, Misty Purple, and Sand Dune (translated from Chinese) colourways.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 October 2025 16:38 IST
OnePlus 15 Launched With 7,300mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 15 carries a 50-megapixel triple-rear camera setup

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • OnePlus 15 succeeds last year's OnePlus 13
  • OnePlus 15 will be available via the company's website
  • The phone has a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera
Advertisement

OnePlus 15 was launched in China on Monday during the Chinese smartphone maker's October 2025 event. The handset succeeds last year's OnePlus 13, offering various upgrades over its predecessor. The new OnePlus 15 is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, coupled with a 7,300mAh battery. It supports 120W Super Flash Charge wired charging and 50W Wireless Flash Charge, too. It will be sold in China via the company's website in three distinct colourways. The OnePlus 15 also features a redesigned square triple-rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter.

OnePlus 15 Price, Availability

OnePlus 15 price starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 50,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB onboard storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end variants with 16GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage have been priced at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 53,000), CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 57,000), and CNY 4,899 (roughly Rs. 61,000), respectively.

The top-of-the-line OnePlus 15 model, with 16GB RAM + 1TB storage, costs CNY 5,399 (roughly Rs. 67,000). It will be offered in Absolute Black, Misty Purple, and Sand Dune (translated from Chinese) colourways. The phone will go on sale in China on October 28 via the company's online store.

OnePlus 15 Specifications, Features

The OnePlus 15 runs on the Android 16-based ColorOS 16 in China. It sports a 6.78-inch third-generation BOE Flexible AMOLED display with up to a 165Hz refresh rate and 1.5K (1,272x2,772 pixels) resolution, 1,800 nits of peak brightness, up to 330Hz of touch sampling rate, and 450 ppi pixel density. The screen also supports 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut and 1.07 billion colours.

It is powered by Qualcomm's octa-core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with an Adreno 840 GPU. The chipset features 2 performance cores and six efficiency cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 4.608GHz. It is equipped with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the OnePlus 15 carries a triple-rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter with a 24mm focal length. It also features a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) telephoto camera. On the front, it is equipped with a 32-megapixel (f/2.4) selfie camera. The rear camera setup is capable of shooting up to 8K resolution videos at 30 fps.

The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, a colour temperature sensor, an electronic compass, an acceleration sensor, a gyroscope, a hall sensor, a laser focus sensor, a spectrum sensor, and an IR blaster. It also gets an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for security. The OnePlus 15 supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS.

OnePlus' new flagship handset packs a 7,300mAh battery with 120W Super Flash Charge wired charging and 50W Wireless Flash Charge support. It measures 161.42x76.67x8.10mm in dimensions and weighs about 211g.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15 Price, OnePlus 15 Specifications, OnePlus 15 Launch, OnePlus
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Google Introduces Vibe Coding to Its AI Studio, Lets Users Create AI Apps With Text Prompts
Japan Enters Stablecoin Race With Launch of Yen-Pegged JPYC

Related Stories

OnePlus 15 Launched With 7,300mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC at This Price
  2. OnePlus Ace 6 Launches in China; May Debut Globally as OnePlus 15R
  3. Moto X70 Air Launch Teased for India: Price, Specifications Expected
  4. Vivo X300 Series May Launch in India With Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kits
  5. iPhone 18 Pro Max Specifications Leak, Series Launch May Be Staggered
  6. Lava Shark 2 4G Launched in India With 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Features
  7. OnePlus 15 Will Offer These 10 Upgrades Over Its Predecessor
  8. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Confirmed to Launch on This Date
  9. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Could Pack Largest Battery Among 'Ultra' Models
  10. Bharat Taxi Launch: What You Must Know About Govt-Backed Uber, Ola Rival
#Latest Stories
  1. Researchers Use AI to Predict Storm Surges Faster and More Accurately
  2. Accused Now Streaming On OTT: Know Where to Watch This Tamil Drama Movie Online
  3. Microsoft Faces Lawsuit in Australia Over Allegedly Misleading Users on Copilot Pricing
  4. Madras High Court Recognises Crypto as Property: What This Means for Indian Investors
  5. Google Introduces Vibe Coding to Its AI Studio, Lets Users Create AI Apps With Text Prompts
  6. Vivo X300 Series Tipped to Launch in India With Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kits
  7. Moto X70 Air India Launch Seemingly Teased: Here Are Some Confirmed Specifications, Price Range
  8. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Could Feature a 200-Megapixel Periscope, 50-Megapixel Main Cameras: See Expected Specifications
  9. OnePlus Ace 6 With 165Hz Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Vivo S50 Series Tipped to Feature a Periscope Telephoto Lens, 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »