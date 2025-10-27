OnePlus 15 was launched in China on Monday during the Chinese smartphone maker's October 2025 event. The handset succeeds last year's OnePlus 13, offering various upgrades over its predecessor. The new OnePlus 15 is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, coupled with a 7,300mAh battery. It supports 120W Super Flash Charge wired charging and 50W Wireless Flash Charge, too. It will be sold in China via the company's website in three distinct colourways. The OnePlus 15 also features a redesigned square triple-rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter.

OnePlus 15 Price, Availability

OnePlus 15 price starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 50,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB onboard storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end variants with 16GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage have been priced at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 53,000), CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 57,000), and CNY 4,899 (roughly Rs. 61,000), respectively.

The top-of-the-line OnePlus 15 model, with 16GB RAM + 1TB storage, costs CNY 5,399 (roughly Rs. 67,000). It will be offered in Absolute Black, Misty Purple, and Sand Dune (translated from Chinese) colourways. The phone will go on sale in China on October 28 via the company's online store.

OnePlus 15 Specifications, Features

The OnePlus 15 runs on the Android 16-based ColorOS 16 in China. It sports a 6.78-inch third-generation BOE Flexible AMOLED display with up to a 165Hz refresh rate and 1.5K (1,272x2,772 pixels) resolution, 1,800 nits of peak brightness, up to 330Hz of touch sampling rate, and 450 ppi pixel density. The screen also supports 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut and 1.07 billion colours.

It is powered by Qualcomm's octa-core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with an Adreno 840 GPU. The chipset features 2 performance cores and six efficiency cores, delivering a peak clock speed of 4.608GHz. It is equipped with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the OnePlus 15 carries a triple-rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter with a 24mm focal length. It also features a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) telephoto camera. On the front, it is equipped with a 32-megapixel (f/2.4) selfie camera. The rear camera setup is capable of shooting up to 8K resolution videos at 30 fps.

The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, a colour temperature sensor, an electronic compass, an acceleration sensor, a gyroscope, a hall sensor, a laser focus sensor, a spectrum sensor, and an IR blaster. It also gets an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for security. The OnePlus 15 supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS.

OnePlus' new flagship handset packs a 7,300mAh battery with 120W Super Flash Charge wired charging and 50W Wireless Flash Charge support. It measures 161.42x76.67x8.10mm in dimensions and weighs about 211g.