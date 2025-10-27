Technology News
English Edition

OnePlus 15 New Gaming Core Chip, Other Specifications Revealed Hours Before Launch

OnePlus 15 is confirmed to launch in India soon, following its debut in China later today.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 October 2025 12:18 IST
OnePlus 15 New Gaming Core Chip, Other Specifications Revealed Hours Before Launch

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 15 will be offered in three colourways in China

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • OnePlus 15 is set to launch in China later today
  • OnePlus 15 will carry a 50-megapixel rear camera
  • The phone will pack a 7,300mAh battery
Advertisement

OnePlus 15 is set to launch in China later today. Leading up to its debut, the company has revealed various specifications on the phone, confirming 10 upgrades that it will offer over its predecessor, the OnePlus 13. The Chinese smartphone maker has shared that its flagship phone will ship with multiple IP ratings for dust and water resistance. Powering the phone will be a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, which will be paired with a new gaming chip. Moreover, it will sport the latest BOE Flexible OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 165Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese smartphone maker has revealed 10 new upgrades that the upcoming flagship OnePlus 15 will offer. Notably, a few of these specifications were already known. Now, the company has confirmed that the handset will ship with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings, offering resistance against dust and water ingress. Moreover, the phone will be equipped with the new “Fengchi Game Core” chip (translated from Chinese), paired with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

To maintain the thermals, the smartphone will also feature a new "Glacier System Cooling" (translated from Chinese). It will also run on the Android 16-based ColorOS 16 in China. However, in India, the phone will run on OxygenOS 16, which is also based on Android 16.

The OnePlus 15 will also sport a third-generation 1.5K BOE Flexible Oriental OLED display. While the screen will be capable of delivering a peak refresh rate of 165Hz, it will also function at 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz, and 144Hz, depending on the usage.

It will pack a 7300 mAh Glacier Battery (translated from Chinese), with 120W Super Flash Charge wired charging and 50W Wireless Flash Charge support. The OnePlus 15 will feature a redesigned square triple-rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony primary shooter and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, offering 3.5x optical zoom.

It is going to be the first phone to ship with OnePlus' new DetailMax image engine. On top of this, the OnePlus 15 will also feature the “Lumo Ningguang Imaging System”. It will be equipped with a symmetrical dual-speaker setup, too. For security, the OnePlus 15 will also feature an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15 Launch, OnePlus 15 specifications, OnePlus
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Instagram Announces Watch History Feature for Revisiting Already-Watched Reels
Microsoft Announces Halo: Combat Evolved Remake for 2026, Confirms Halo Games Are Coming to PS5

Related Stories

OnePlus 15 New Gaming Core Chip, Other Specifications Revealed Hours Before Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC at This Price
  2. OnePlus Ace 6 Launches in China; May Debut Globally as OnePlus 15R
  3. Vivo X300 Series May Launch in India With Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kits
  4. Moto X70 Air Launch Teased for India: Price, Specifications Expected
  5. iQOO 15 Teased to Launch in India on This Date
  6. iPhone 18 Pro Max Specifications Leak, Series Launch May Be Staggered
  7. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Confirmed to Launch on This Date
  8. OnePlus 15, OnePlus Ace 6 Price Leaks Hours Ahead of China Launch
  9. Vibe Coding Is Now Coming to the Google AI Studio
  10. Battlefield 6's Battle Royale Mode is Reportedly Coming This Week
#Latest Stories
  1. Researchers Use AI to Predict Storm Surges Faster and More Accurately
  2. Accused Now Streaming On OTT: Know Where to Watch This Tamil Drama Movie Online
  3. Microsoft Faces Lawsuit in Australia Over Allegedly Misleading Users on Copilot Pricing
  4. Madras High Court Recognises Crypto as Property: What This Means for Indian Investors
  5. Google Introduces Vibe Coding to Its AI Studio, Lets Users Create AI Apps With Text Prompts
  6. Vivo X300 Series Tipped to Launch in India With Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kits
  7. Moto X70 Air India Launch Seemingly Teased: Here Are Some Confirmed Specifications, Price Range
  8. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Could Feature a 200-Megapixel Periscope, 50-Megapixel Main Cameras: See Expected Specifications
  9. OnePlus Ace 6 With 165Hz Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Vivo S50 Series Tipped to Feature a Periscope Telephoto Lens, 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »