OnePlus 15 is set to launch in China later today. Leading up to its debut, the company has revealed various specifications on the phone, confirming 10 upgrades that it will offer over its predecessor, the OnePlus 13. The Chinese smartphone maker has shared that its flagship phone will ship with multiple IP ratings for dust and water resistance. Powering the phone will be a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, which will be paired with a new gaming chip. Moreover, it will sport the latest BOE Flexible OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 165Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese smartphone maker has revealed 10 new upgrades that the upcoming flagship OnePlus 15 will offer. Notably, a few of these specifications were already known. Now, the company has confirmed that the handset will ship with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings, offering resistance against dust and water ingress. Moreover, the phone will be equipped with the new “Fengchi Game Core” chip (translated from Chinese), paired with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

To maintain the thermals, the smartphone will also feature a new "Glacier System Cooling" (translated from Chinese). It will also run on the Android 16-based ColorOS 16 in China. However, in India, the phone will run on OxygenOS 16, which is also based on Android 16.

The OnePlus 15 will also sport a third-generation 1.5K BOE Flexible Oriental OLED display. While the screen will be capable of delivering a peak refresh rate of 165Hz, it will also function at 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz, and 144Hz, depending on the usage.

It will pack a 7300 mAh Glacier Battery (translated from Chinese), with 120W Super Flash Charge wired charging and 50W Wireless Flash Charge support. The OnePlus 15 will feature a redesigned square triple-rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony primary shooter and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, offering 3.5x optical zoom.

It is going to be the first phone to ship with OnePlus' new DetailMax image engine. On top of this, the OnePlus 15 will also feature the “Lumo Ningguang Imaging System”. It will be equipped with a symmetrical dual-speaker setup, too. For security, the OnePlus 15 will also feature an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.