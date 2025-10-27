Samsung is expected to unveil its first tri-fold smartphone at the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit later this week. While the official announcement is still pending, fresh leaks suggest that the device, likely to be called the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, may only be sold in select markets, limiting its global availability. The much-anticipated triple-screen handset is tipped to feature a G-style inward-folding design with a large 9.96-inch display when fully unfolded. Samsung had first teased the tri-fold concept during its Galaxy Unpacked event in January 2025.

Citing industry sources, The Korea Herald reports that Samsung will launch its first tri-fold smartphone this week at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province. The device is reportedly headed for mass production, with a commercial launch expected later this year.

While the APEC summit is scheduled to take place from October 28 to 31, the report doesn't include the exact date Samsung might unveil the Galaxy Z TriFold. Earlier reports also hinted at a similar timeline.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Could Skip Western Markets

Meanwhile, prominent tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) on X (formerly Twitter) suggested that Samsung's upcoming tri-fold phone might only launch in select markets like Korea, China, Singapore, Taiwan, and possibly the UAE. The claim hints that the foldable could skip launch in the US and other Western markets altogether.

Unfortunately for foldable enthusiasts -- and despite recent rumors to the contrary -- I think it's very unlikely that Samsung will release its first trifold beyond Korea, the greater Chinese market (including Singapore & Taiwan), & possibly the UAE. I'd love to be wrong, though. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 26, 2025

The launch of the trifold is expected to mark a significant milestone in Samsung's foldable journey. Given the experimental nature and potential premium pricing of the device, a limited launch could be a cautious approach by Samsung. If the device performs well in initial markets, it is likely to follow up with a broader release or with a second-generation model.

Previous reports suggested that Samsung plans to launch a limited 50,000 units of the Galaxy Z TriFold. It is expected to join the likes of tri-fold smartphones like the Huawei Mate XT and concept devices such as the Tecno Phantom Ultimate G Fold. It was teased during the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event in January this year.

In terms of design, the Galaxy Z TriFold is expected to feature a titanium frame. It is likely to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip alongside 16GB of RAM. It is speculated to feature a 9.96-inch screen in the fully unfolded form and a 6.54-inch display in the folded form. It could feature a silicon-carbon battery and a triple-camera unit on the rear, including a 200-megapixel primary sensor with 100x zoom. It could ship with Android 16 with One UI 8 skin on top.