Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Launch Timeline Leaked Again; Said to Be Available in a Few Asian Countries

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Launch Timeline Leaked Again; Said to Be Available in a Few Asian Countries

Samsung reportedly plans to launch a limited 50,000 units of the tri-fold smartphone.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 October 2025 17:01 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Launch Timeline Leaked Again; Said to Be Available in a Few Asian Countries

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is tipped to come with a titanium frame

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung may debut its first tri-fold smartphone this week
  • The device is reportedly headed for mass production
  • APEC summit is scheduled to take place from October 28 to 31
Advertisement

Samsung is expected to unveil its first tri-fold smartphone at the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit later this week. While the official announcement is still pending, fresh leaks suggest that the device, likely to be called the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, may only be sold in select markets, limiting its global availability. The much-anticipated triple-screen handset is tipped to feature a G-style inward-folding design with a large 9.96-inch display when fully unfolded. Samsung had first teased the tri-fold concept during its Galaxy Unpacked event in January 2025.

Citing industry sources, The Korea Herald reports that Samsung will launch its first tri-fold smartphone this week at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province. The device is reportedly headed for mass production, with a commercial launch expected later this year.

While the APEC summit is scheduled to take place from October 28 to 31, the report doesn't include the exact date Samsung might unveil the Galaxy Z TriFold. Earlier reports also hinted at a similar timeline.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Could Skip Western Markets

Meanwhile, prominent tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) on X (formerly Twitter) suggested that Samsung's upcoming tri-fold phone might only launch in select markets like Korea, China, Singapore, Taiwan, and possibly the UAE. The claim hints that the foldable could skip launch in the US and other Western markets altogether.

The launch of the trifold is expected to mark a significant milestone in Samsung's foldable journey. Given the experimental nature and potential premium pricing of the device, a limited launch could be a cautious approach by Samsung. If the device performs well in initial markets, it is likely to follow up with a broader release or with a second-generation model.

Previous reports suggested that Samsung plans to launch a limited 50,000 units of the Galaxy Z TriFold. It is expected to join the likes of tri-fold smartphones like the Huawei Mate XT and concept devices such as the Tecno Phantom Ultimate G Fold. It was teased during the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event in January this year.

In terms of design, the Galaxy Z TriFold is expected to feature a titanium frame. It is likely to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip alongside 16GB of RAM. It is speculated to feature a 9.96-inch screen in the fully unfolded form and a 6.54-inch display in the folded form. It could feature a silicon-carbon battery and a triple-camera unit on the rear, including a 200-megapixel primary sensor with 100x zoom. It could ship with Android 16 with One UI 8 skin on top.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Specifications, Samsung, Samsung Tri-Fold
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Japan Enters Stablecoin Race With Launch of Yen-Pegged JPYC

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Launch Timeline Leaked Again; Said to Be Available in a Few Asian Countries
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC at This Price
  2. OnePlus Ace 6 Launches in China; May Debut Globally as OnePlus 15R
  3. Moto X70 Air Launch Teased for India: Price, Specifications Expected
  4. Vivo X300 Series May Launch in India With Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kits
  5. iPhone 18 Pro Max Specifications Leak, Series Launch May Be Staggered
  6. Lava Shark 2 4G Launched in India With 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Features
  7. OnePlus 15 Will Offer These 10 Upgrades Over Its Predecessor
  8. Nothing Phone 3a Lite Confirmed to Launch on This Date
  9. Oppo Find X9 Ultra Could Pack Largest Battery Among 'Ultra' Models
  10. Bharat Taxi Launch: What You Must Know About Govt-Backed Uber, Ola Rival
#Latest Stories
  1. Researchers Use AI to Predict Storm Surges Faster and More Accurately
  2. Accused Now Streaming On OTT: Know Where to Watch This Tamil Drama Movie Online
  3. Microsoft Faces Lawsuit in Australia Over Allegedly Misleading Users on Copilot Pricing
  4. Madras High Court Recognises Crypto as Property: What This Means for Indian Investors
  5. Google Introduces Vibe Coding to Its AI Studio, Lets Users Create AI Apps With Text Prompts
  6. Vivo X300 Series Tipped to Launch in India With Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kits
  7. Moto X70 Air India Launch Seemingly Teased: Here Are Some Confirmed Specifications, Price Range
  8. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Could Feature a 200-Megapixel Periscope, 50-Megapixel Main Cameras: See Expected Specifications
  9. OnePlus Ace 6 With 165Hz Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Vivo S50 Series Tipped to Feature a Periscope Telephoto Lens, 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »