iQOO 15 Teased to Launch in India in November; to Come With Dynamic Glow UI Design

iQOO 15 will be company's first smartphone powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 October 2025 09:06 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ iQOO

The iQOO 15 may be available in four colourways in India

Highlights
  • The teaser hints at a possible launch date of November 27 for iQOO 15
  • OriginOS 6 with Dynamic Glow will debut alongside the handset
  • The Chinese variant of iQOO 15 packs a 7,000mAh battery
iQOO 15 will be launched in India soon, a company official teased via social media on Sunday. The handset, which has already made its debut in China, is expected to arrive as the successor to the iQOO 13 in the country, carrying features like a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, suspended deco design, and a 7,000mAh battery. Alongside, the company also teased the new design language of OriginOS 6, featuring Dynamic Glow that brings a light glow, smooth effects, and a new feel to the user interface (UI).

iQOO 15 Launch Date Teaser

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), iQOO Chief Executive Officer Nipun Marya shared a post, asking users to guess the launch date of the iQOO 15 in India. While the date continuously shifted on a spinwheel, the month was stated as ‘11', which indicates that the handset will be introduced in November.

Further, the spinwheel briefly pauses on November 27, making it the most plausible date of the iQOO 15 launch in the country.

The official, in a subsequent post, shared more information about the new design language of OriginOS 6 — the Android 16-based operating system, which is expected to power the upcoming flagship. It will feature Dynamic Glow, a redesigned user interface of the home page, lock screen, and apps.

The UI, which is already available in China, resembles Apple's new Liquid Glass design. There are circular app icons and widgets with curved edges. The OS includes real-time blur upgrade, progressive blur, and stacked notifications. Meanwhile, the new Atomic Island, inspired by Apple's Dynamic Island, is a new feature that delivers alerts in real-time. It can also be used to stop-start the stopwatch and control music playback, among other things.

While specifications of the iQOO 15 remain under wraps, we can expect more details to surface closer to its launch later this month.

iQOO 15 Specifications

The Chinese variant of the iQOO 15 sports a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 AMOLED display with 2K (1,440 × 3,168 pixels) resolution, up to a 144Hz refresh rate, and 508 ppi pixel density. The handset is powered by a 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 840 GPU. It ships with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the iQOO 15 has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto sensor with up to 100x digital zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. There is a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The iQOO 15 packs a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless fast charging support. It measures 163.65×76.80×8.10mm in dimensions, and weighs about 221g.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
