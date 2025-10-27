OnePlus 15 is scheduled to go official in China later today (October 27) alongside the OnePlus Ace 6. Mere hours ahead of launch, the pricing of the upcoming OnePlus handsets has been leaked, according to a report. The flagship model is expected to be offered in four RAM and storage variants, with the top-end configuration coming with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Ace 6 will reportedly be sold with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

OnePlus 15, OnePlus Ace 6 Price Leak

According to a Gizmochina report, the price of the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus Ace 6 was leaked on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform. The flagship handset could begin at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 53,100) for the 16GB + 256GB variant. Its 16GB + 512GB configuration could cost CNY 4,899 (roughly Rs. 60,600).

The OnePlus 15 will also reportedly be sold in a 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage configuration, priced at CNY 5,399 (roughly Rs. 66,700).

On the other hand, the price of the OnePlus Ace 6 is expected to start at CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 38,300) for the 12GB + 512GB model and CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 42,000) for the 16GB + 512GB configuration.

The report suggests that both the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus Ace 6 will also be sold in a base configuration of 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. However, their pricing currently remains under wraps.

The pricing of the OnePlus 15 mentioned in the report is considerably lower compared to what previous leaks have hinted towards. Earlier, tipster Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) claimed that the 16GB + 512GB model on the OnePlus 15 would be priced at GBP 949 (roughly Rs. 1,11,000). On the other hand, another report suggested that the base variant of the OnePlus 15 could be offered between Rs. 70,000–Rs. 75,000 in the Indian market.

The OnePlus 15 will be launched in China today at 7pm local time (4:30pm if you're in India), alongside the OnePlus Ace 6. We can expect the pricing details, along with more information, to go official once the launch event kicks off.