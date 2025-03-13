Google has updated its Chrome Web Store policies that govern extensions related to affiliate marketing links, codes, and cookies. Affiliate links are one of the forms of revenue that content creators rely on to generate income, and the firm's latest policy is designed to prevent Chrome extensions from injecting affiliate links that could replace the ones posted by content creators. The move comes weeks after a popular extension accused of inserting their own affiliate links on websites.

Google Cracks Down on Unauthorised Affiliate Code Injection

The updated Chrome extensions policy for affiliate ads includes a new rule that prevents the addition of affiliate links, codes, or cookies unless the core functionality of the extension provides a "direct and transparent user benefit". Extensions will no longer be allowed to inject affiliate links on a webpage unless they grant users a "tangible benefit".

Google has also provided examples of how extensions might violate its updated policy. For example, Chrome extensions that inject affiliate links in the background, without user engagement, would violate the policy. "Similarly, extensions adding affiliate links but not providing users cashback or discounts will not be compliant."

As a result, if Chrome extensions want to add an affiliate link, code, or cookie, they will now need to ensure they provide a user benefit. This should also prevent third-party extensions from illegally benefitting from content creators.

The company silently updated its affiliate ads policy for Chrome extensions, and no reason was specified for the updated rules. However, it's worth noting that the revamped policy comes months after Honey, a popular shopping extension owned by PayPal, was accused of taking affiliate revenue from content creators who promoted it online.

US lawyer and YouTube content creator Devin Stone (also known as LegalEagle) filed a class action lawsuit against Honey in December 2024. Stone has urged other creators to join the lawsuit against Honey, which is designed to seamlessly find and apply coupons as users browse the web.