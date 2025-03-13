Technology News
English Edition

Google Updates Chrome Extensions Policy to Tighten Rules Governing Affiliate Links

Google is tightening its rules to prevent extensions from stealing affiliate marketing revenue from content creators

Written by David Delima | Updated: 13 March 2025 16:39 IST
Google Updates Chrome Extensions Policy to Tighten Rules Governing Affiliate Links

Photo Credit: Gadgets 360

A popular shopping extension on Chrome was accused of inserting affiliate marketing links

Highlights
  • Google has updated its Chrome extensions policies for affiliate marketing
  • It is cracking down on extensions that steal content creators' revenue
  • PayPal-owned Honey was previously accused of injecting affiliate links
Advertisement

Google has updated its Chrome Web Store policies that govern extensions related to affiliate marketing links, codes, and cookies. Affiliate links are one of the forms of revenue that content creators rely on to generate income, and the firm's latest policy is designed to prevent Chrome extensions from injecting affiliate links that could replace the ones posted by content creators. The move comes weeks after a popular extension accused of inserting their own affiliate links on websites.

Google Cracks Down on Unauthorised Affiliate Code Injection

The updated Chrome extensions policy for affiliate ads includes a new rule that prevents the addition of affiliate links, codes, or cookies unless the core functionality of the extension provides a "direct and transparent user benefit". Extensions will no longer be allowed to inject affiliate links on a webpage unless they grant users a "tangible benefit".

Google has also provided examples of how extensions might violate its updated policy. For example, Chrome extensions that inject affiliate links in the background, without user engagement, would violate the policy. "Similarly, extensions adding affiliate links but not providing users cashback or discounts will not be compliant."

As a result, if Chrome extensions want to add an affiliate link, code, or cookie, they will now need to ensure they provide a user benefit. This should also prevent third-party extensions from illegally benefitting from content creators.

The company silently updated its affiliate ads policy for Chrome extensions, and no reason was specified for the updated rules. However, it's worth noting that the revamped policy comes months after Honey, a popular shopping extension owned by PayPal, was accused of taking affiliate revenue from content creators who promoted it online.

US lawyer and YouTube content creator Devin Stone (also known as LegalEagle) filed a class action lawsuit against Honey in December 2024. Stone has urged other creators to join the lawsuit against Honey, which is designed to seamlessly find and apply coupons as users browse the web.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Chrome Extensions, Chrome Extensions policy, Honey, Affiliate Marketing, Google
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Binance Sells Minority Stake to Abu Dhabi’s MGX Sovereign Wealth Fund for $2 Billion

Related Stories

Google Updates Chrome Extensions Policy to Tighten Rules Governing Affiliate Links
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Teased; Design Renders Leaked
  2. iPhone 17 Pro Models Could Get Liquid Cooling for Better Heat Management
  3. Oppo Find X8s Key Specifications Tipped Online; May Get Periscope Camera
  4. iPhone 17 Air's Thickness With Camera Bump Suggested in New Leak
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Main Camera Sensor Tipped to Get Huge Upgrade
  6. Poco F7 Series Tipped to Launch Globally on March 27
  7. OnePlus Pad 2 Pro Key Features Tipped; Said to Get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  8. Gemini Live May Soon Be Able to Understand Two Different Languages
  9. Mufasa: The Lion King OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  10. Samsung Galaxy F16 5G Price in India Revealed: Offers, Availability
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra Receiving One UI 7 Beta in India
  2. Ripple Secures DFSA Licence to Offer Crypto Services to UAE Businesses, Financial Institutions
  3. SpaceX’s Starlink to Reportedly Secure Faster Regulatory Approvals in India After Deals With Airtel, Jio
  4. Brazil to Propose Support for Blockchain Payment System for BRICS: Report
  5. Oppo Find X8s Said to Be in the Works; Tipped to Get 6.3-Inch Display, Periscope Camera
  6. PhonePe’s Indus Appstore to Come Pre-Installed on Xiaomi Devices in India
  7. Google Reportedly Working on Adding a Second Language for Gemini Live
  8. Samsung Galaxy F16 5G Price in India Revealed: Offers, Availability Details
  9. PS Plus Game Catalog Will Add UFC 5, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and More in March
  10. Google Updates Chrome Extensions Policy to Tighten Rules Governing Affiliate Links
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »