Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) With 5.5-Inch Display, Alexa Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) runs on the AZ2 Neural Edge processor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 July 2025 15:11 IST
Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) With 5.5-Inch Display, Alexa Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) features 1.7-inch rear-facing speaker

Highlights
  • Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) assists in managing compatible smart devices
  • The Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) includes a 2-megapixel inbuilt camera
  • It is available in Charcoal and Cloud Blue colours
Advertisement

Amazon has launched the third-generation Echo Show 5 in India on Tuesday, July 29. It sports a 5.5-inch screen, a built-in camera, and is powered by the Alexa voice assistant. The Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) runs on an AZ2 Neural Edge processor. The new model succeeds the 2021 Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen). It comes in two colour options and includes a 1.7-inch rear-facing speaker. The device also lets users control compatible smart home gadgets using Alexa.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) Price in India

Amazon is currently selling the Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) at a discounted price of Rs. 10,999. Amazon hasn't specified how long this launch offer will last. It is confirmed to be available for purchase via Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Croma and other select offline stores. It is available in Charcoal and Cloud Blue colours.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) Specifications

The new Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) features a 5.5-inch display with 960x480 pixels resolution, rounded edges and an infinity cover glass. The touch screen lets users view weather updates, control smart home devices, and monitor compatible security camera feeds directly from the screen. Additionally, users can stream video content from Amazon Prime Video on the smart display. Users can also access other websites through the browser.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) boasts a 2-megapixel inbuilt camera, enabling users to monitor their homes remotely via the Drop In feature. It supports pairing with compatible security cameras and video doorbells. It also offers a video calling feature.

For audio, Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) has a 1.7-inch rear-facing speaker. It lets users play music through Web services including Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, and Audible. It is claimed to offer improved bass and clearer sound compared to the previous generation model — Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen).

Powered by the AZ2 Neural Edge processor, the Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) offers hands-free Alexa voice control for tasks. Users can ask Alexa to display their calendar, set timers or reminders, and update to-do or shopping lists. It also assists in managing compatible smart home devices, like lights, ACs, fans, TVs, security cameras, and geysers through either voice commands or by tapping on the screen.

The new Echo Show 5 includes an inbuilt camera shutter and a mic on/off button. Amazon states that the new smart display lets users view and delete voice recordings directly through the Alexa app.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen)

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen)

  • KEY SPECS
Model Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen)
Network connectivity Wi-Fi
Display included Yes
Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen)

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen)

  • KEY SPECS
Model Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen)
Color Charcoal, Cloud Blue
Network connectivity Wi-Fi
Display included Yes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Echo Show 5, Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen), Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) Price in India, Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) Specifications, Amazon Echo Show 5 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Brings Faster One UI 8 Updates Using Google's Trunk-Based Development Model: Report
Redmi 15 5G India Launch Date Set for August 19; Colour Options, Key Features Revealed

Related Stories

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) With 5.5-Inch Display, Alexa Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025: iPhone 15 Sale Price Revealed
  2. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Tipped to Support Satellite Communication
  3. Top Smartphone Deals Revealed Ahead of Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale
  4. JioPC With AI Tools, Cloud Storage Launched in India at This Price
  5. iQOO Z10R 5G With Dimensity 7400 SoC Now Available for Purchase in India
  6. Jack Dorsey's Bitchat Mesh App Lets You Chat Without an Internet Connection
  7. Vivo Y400 5G to Launch in India on This Date
  8. Skullcandy Icon ANC Launched in India With Up to 60 Hours Playback Time
  9. Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) With 5.5-Inch Display Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Sues Tencent for Copyright Infringement, Says Its Game Is 'Slavish Clone' of Horizon Franchise
  2. Smithsonian Air and Space Museum Reopens with SpaceX Rocket, Mars Habitat and More
  3. NASA’s Solar Observatory Sees Two Eclipses in One Day
  4. Samsung Exynos 2600 SoC to Feature Heat Pass Block Component for Improved Cooling: Report
  5. Upcoming Smartphone With 10,000mAh Battery Tipped to Enter NPI Stage; Could Debut as Honor Power Series Handset
  6. Oppo Reportedly Brings AndesGPT AI Model to Its After-Sales Service System
  7. Rajaputhiran Streaming Now on AhaTamil: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, and More
  8. Samsung's Galaxy S26 Series May Not Include the Standard and Plus Models
  9. Z.ai Releases GLM-4.5 and GLM-4.5-Air Open-Source Agentic AI Models
  10. Oppo Find X9 Pro Tipped to Feature a 7,500mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »