Amazon has launched the third-generation Echo Show 5 in India on Tuesday, July 29. It sports a 5.5-inch screen, a built-in camera, and is powered by the Alexa voice assistant. The Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) runs on an AZ2 Neural Edge processor. The new model succeeds the 2021 Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen). It comes in two colour options and includes a 1.7-inch rear-facing speaker. The device also lets users control compatible smart home gadgets using Alexa.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) Price in India

Amazon is currently selling the Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) at a discounted price of Rs. 10,999. Amazon hasn't specified how long this launch offer will last. It is confirmed to be available for purchase via Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Croma and other select offline stores. It is available in Charcoal and Cloud Blue colours.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) Specifications

The new Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) features a 5.5-inch display with 960x480 pixels resolution, rounded edges and an infinity cover glass. The touch screen lets users view weather updates, control smart home devices, and monitor compatible security camera feeds directly from the screen. Additionally, users can stream video content from Amazon Prime Video on the smart display. Users can also access other websites through the browser.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) boasts a 2-megapixel inbuilt camera, enabling users to monitor their homes remotely via the Drop In feature. It supports pairing with compatible security cameras and video doorbells. It also offers a video calling feature.

For audio, Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) has a 1.7-inch rear-facing speaker. It lets users play music through Web services including Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, and Audible. It is claimed to offer improved bass and clearer sound compared to the previous generation model — Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen).

Powered by the AZ2 Neural Edge processor, the Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) offers hands-free Alexa voice control for tasks. Users can ask Alexa to display their calendar, set timers or reminders, and update to-do or shopping lists. It also assists in managing compatible smart home devices, like lights, ACs, fans, TVs, security cameras, and geysers through either voice commands or by tapping on the screen.

The new Echo Show 5 includes an inbuilt camera shutter and a mic on/off button. Amazon states that the new smart display lets users view and delete voice recordings directly through the Alexa app.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.