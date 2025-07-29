Technology News
English Edition

Samsung's Galaxy S26 Series May Not Include the Standard and Plus Models

Samsung could launch the Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge, and Galaxy S26 Ultra models next year.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 29 July 2025 18:52 IST
Samsung's Galaxy S26 Series May Not Include the Standard and Plus Models

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung launched the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra in January

Highlights
  • Samsung's Galaxy S26 series may undergo a major overhaul
  • The Galaxy S26 series could include three models
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 series could come with new model names
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S26 series is widely expected to launch early next year with upgrades over the Galaxy S25 family. Previous rumours have suggested that the upcoming lineup would include the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Edge, and Galaxy S26 Ultra models, ditching the Plus variant. However, a new report based on an internal One UI 8 build now claims that Samsung might be planning an even bigger change by removing the standard Galaxy S26 model entirely from the lineup.

Samsung Could Ditch Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ Next Year

As per a report by Android Authority, an internal One UI 8 build has revealed that Samsung may overhaul its flagship Galaxy S series in 2026. Instead of the usual standard, Plus, and Ultra models, the company could launch the Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge, and Galaxy S26 Ultra models.

Recent leaks have suggested that the phones in the Galaxy S26 lineup have been codenamed NP1, NP2, and NP3, where 'NP' stood for "Next Paradigm". However, new evidence from One UI 8 firmware reportedly contradicts this. The latest internal build reportedly shows the rumoured three models with codenames M1, M2, and M3, which are believed to correspond to the Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge, and Galaxy S26 Ultra, respectively.

If this rebranding pans out, Samsung could be aiming to reposition its flagship series with a premium focus. Replacing the standard model with a 'Pro' variant and swapping the 'Plus' model for the Edge variant hints at a reshuffle in both features and pricing. The Pro model could come with upgraded internals and a higher price tag, signalling a step up from the current entry-level Galaxy S25.

Previous leaks claimed that Samsung could phase out the Plus model in 2026, replacing it with the Edge variant. Samsung was rumoured to take the final decision after evaluating the sales volume of the Galaxy S25 Edge.

For context, Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 Edge in May this year as another addition to its Galaxy S25 series. The new device is positioned between the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S25+ models. The Galaxy S25 Edge has a 5.8mm thin profile and a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip under the hood.

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and light IP68-rated design
  • Smooth software experience loaded with AI
  • Impressive primary camera
  • 7 years of software and security updates
  • Bad
  • Lacks a dedicated telephoto camera
  • Average ultrawide camera performance
  • Gets too hot when using the camera
  • Throttles quickly under load
  • Battery life only lasts a day
  • Charging is relatively slow
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3900mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25+

Samsung Galaxy S25+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build and aesthetics
  • Excellent performance
  • Fantastic cameras
  • One UI 7 and extended software support
  • Powerful speakers
  • Bad
  • Expensive (base price)
  • Not a huge upgrade over S24+
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New design is for the better
  • Cameras deliver consistent performance
  • Good battery life
  • Excellent performance
  • Smooth UI
  • Bad
  • S-Pen is a downgrade
  • No Dolby Vision support
  • Low light camera performance is lacking
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1400x3120 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge, Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 Series, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo Find X9 Pro Tipped to Feature a 7,500mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC
Z.ai Releases GLM-4.5 and GLM-4.5-Air Open-Source Agentic AI Models

Related Stories

Samsung's Galaxy S26 Series May Not Include the Standard and Plus Models
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025: iPhone 15 Sale Price Revealed
  2. Vivo Y400 5G to Launch in India on This Date
  3. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Tipped to Support Satellite Communication
  4. Redmi 15 5G India Launch Date, Colour Options and Key Features Revealed
  5. Jack Dorsey's Bitchat Mesh App Lets You Chat Without an Internet Connection
  6. JioPC With AI Tools, Cloud Storage Launched in India at This Price
  7. Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) With 5.5-Inch Display Launched in India
  8. Google Chrome Will Now Show You AI Store Summaries While Shopping Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Sues Tencent for Copyright Infringement, Says Its Game Is 'Slavish Clone' of Horizon Franchise
  2. Smithsonian Air and Space Museum Reopens with SpaceX Rocket, Mars Habitat and More
  3. NASA’s Solar Observatory Sees Two Eclipses in One Day
  4. Samsung Exynos 2600 SoC to Feature Heat Pass Block Component for Improved Cooling: Report
  5. Upcoming Smartphone With 10,000mAh Battery Tipped to Enter NPI Stage; Could Debut as Honor Power Series Handset
  6. Oppo Reportedly Brings AndesGPT AI Model to Its After-Sales Service System
  7. Rajaputhiran Streaming Now on AhaTamil: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, and More
  8. Samsung's Galaxy S26 Series May Not Include the Standard and Plus Models
  9. Z.ai Releases GLM-4.5 and GLM-4.5-Air Open-Source Agentic AI Models
  10. Oppo Find X9 Pro Tipped to Feature a 7,500mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »