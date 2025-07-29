Samsung Galaxy S26 series is widely expected to launch early next year with upgrades over the Galaxy S25 family. Previous rumours have suggested that the upcoming lineup would include the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Edge, and Galaxy S26 Ultra models, ditching the Plus variant. However, a new report based on an internal One UI 8 build now claims that Samsung might be planning an even bigger change by removing the standard Galaxy S26 model entirely from the lineup.

Samsung Could Ditch Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ Next Year

As per a report by Android Authority, an internal One UI 8 build has revealed that Samsung may overhaul its flagship Galaxy S series in 2026. Instead of the usual standard, Plus, and Ultra models, the company could launch the Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge, and Galaxy S26 Ultra models.

Recent leaks have suggested that the phones in the Galaxy S26 lineup have been codenamed NP1, NP2, and NP3, where 'NP' stood for "Next Paradigm". However, new evidence from One UI 8 firmware reportedly contradicts this. The latest internal build reportedly shows the rumoured three models with codenames M1, M2, and M3, which are believed to correspond to the Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge, and Galaxy S26 Ultra, respectively.

If this rebranding pans out, Samsung could be aiming to reposition its flagship series with a premium focus. Replacing the standard model with a 'Pro' variant and swapping the 'Plus' model for the Edge variant hints at a reshuffle in both features and pricing. The Pro model could come with upgraded internals and a higher price tag, signalling a step up from the current entry-level Galaxy S25.

Previous leaks claimed that Samsung could phase out the Plus model in 2026, replacing it with the Edge variant. Samsung was rumoured to take the final decision after evaluating the sales volume of the Galaxy S25 Edge.

For context, Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 Edge in May this year as another addition to its Galaxy S25 series. The new device is positioned between the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy S25+ models. The Galaxy S25 Edge has a 5.8mm thin profile and a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip under the hood.