Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Upcoming Smartphone With 10,000mAh Battery Tipped to Enter NPI Stage; Could Debut as Honor Power Series Handset

Upcoming Smartphone With 10,000mAh Battery Tipped to Enter NPI Stage; Could Debut as Honor Power Series Handset

The purported Honor Power 2 is rumoured to come with a 10,000mAh battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 July 2025 19:43 IST
Upcoming Smartphone With 10,000mAh Battery Tipped to Enter NPI Stage; Could Debut as Honor Power Series Handset

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor X70 has a 8,300mAh battery, and the company's future phones could feature a bigger cell

Highlights
  • Honor Power was launched in April 2025 with an 8,000mAh battery
  • A prototype is likely being prepared for pre-production evaluation
  • Honor's latest Magic V5 is equipped with a 6,100mAh battery
Advertisement

Honor X70 was launched earlier this month with an 8,300mAh silicon-carbon battery. The handset is claimed to deliver up to 15.6 hours of continuous GPS navigation on a single charge. Now, new leaks coming out of China suggest that Honor is developing a device with a higher battery capacity. The upcoming handset is said to pack a massive 10,000mAh battery, likely using an upgraded version of the silicon-carbon battery technology. If true, this would make it one of the highest-capacity batteries ever fitted into a mainstream smartphone.

Honor Smartphone With 10,000mAh Battery Could Be in the Works

Earlier this month, Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) stated that an unnamed Chinese OEM is planning to test a mid-range smartphone equipped with a massive 10,000mAh battery in the first half of 2026. Despite the large battery capacity, the device is expected to maintain a slim profile and could be less than 8.5mm thick. In a recent post on Weibo, the tipster now claims that the device has moved into the NPI (New Product Introduction) phase, indicating that development is progressing.

The Weibo post did not mention the exact name of the smartphone in development. However, speculation has already begun, with many users suggesting that the device could be the rumoured Honor Power 2, which is likely to debut as a successor to the Honor Power. The latter was launched in April 2025 with an 8,000mAh silicon-carbon battery.

Honor appears to be gearing up to boost battery capacities across both its mid-range and flagship smartphones. A recent leak indicated that upcoming Honor flagship models could feature batteries ranging between 7,020mAh and 7,200mAh. Meanwhile, mid-range devices are said to come equipped with larger batteries, ranging from 8,200mAh to 8,400mAh.

The brand unveiled the Honor X70 in China with an 8,300mAh battery. It is advertised to provide up to 18 hours of screen time, up to 15.6 hours of navigation time and up to 27 hours of "short video" playback time on a single charge. The 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant of Honor's latest Magic V5 foldable smartphone is equipped with a 6,100mAh battery.

Honor isn't alone in prioritising bigger batteries. Another Chinese brand, Oppo, recently introduced the K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro, both packing a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. Likewise, Realme launched its Realme 15 Pro 5G and Realme 15 5G in India last week with 7,000mAh batteries.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Honor, Honor Power, Honor Power 2
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo Reportedly Brings AndesGPT AI Model to Its After-Sales Service System
Samsung Exynos 2600 SoC to Feature Heat Pass Block Component for Improved Cooling: Report

Related Stories

Upcoming Smartphone With 10,000mAh Battery Tipped to Enter NPI Stage; Could Debut as Honor Power Series Handset
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025: iPhone 15 Sale Price Revealed
  2. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Tipped to Support Satellite Communication
  3. Top Smartphone Deals Revealed Ahead of Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale
  4. JioPC With AI Tools, Cloud Storage Launched in India at This Price
  5. iQOO Z10R 5G With Dimensity 7400 SoC Now Available for Purchase in India
  6. Jack Dorsey's Bitchat Mesh App Lets You Chat Without an Internet Connection
  7. Vivo Y400 5G to Launch in India on This Date
  8. Skullcandy Icon ANC Launched in India With Up to 60 Hours Playback Time
  9. Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) With 5.5-Inch Display Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Sony Sues Tencent for Copyright Infringement, Says Its Game Is 'Slavish Clone' of Horizon Franchise
  2. Smithsonian Air and Space Museum Reopens with SpaceX Rocket, Mars Habitat and More
  3. NASA’s Solar Observatory Sees Two Eclipses in One Day
  4. Samsung Exynos 2600 SoC to Feature Heat Pass Block Component for Improved Cooling: Report
  5. Upcoming Smartphone With 10,000mAh Battery Tipped to Enter NPI Stage; Could Debut as Honor Power Series Handset
  6. Oppo Reportedly Brings AndesGPT AI Model to Its After-Sales Service System
  7. Rajaputhiran Streaming Now on AhaTamil: Everything You Need to Know About Plot, Cast, and More
  8. Samsung's Galaxy S26 Series May Not Include the Standard and Plus Models
  9. Z.ai Releases GLM-4.5 and GLM-4.5-Air Open-Source Agentic AI Models
  10. Oppo Find X9 Pro Tipped to Feature a 7,500mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »