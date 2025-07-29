Honor X70 was launched earlier this month with an 8,300mAh silicon-carbon battery. The handset is claimed to deliver up to 15.6 hours of continuous GPS navigation on a single charge. Now, new leaks coming out of China suggest that Honor is developing a device with a higher battery capacity. The upcoming handset is said to pack a massive 10,000mAh battery, likely using an upgraded version of the silicon-carbon battery technology. If true, this would make it one of the highest-capacity batteries ever fitted into a mainstream smartphone.

Honor Smartphone With 10,000mAh Battery Could Be in the Works

Earlier this month, Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) stated that an unnamed Chinese OEM is planning to test a mid-range smartphone equipped with a massive 10,000mAh battery in the first half of 2026. Despite the large battery capacity, the device is expected to maintain a slim profile and could be less than 8.5mm thick. In a recent post on Weibo, the tipster now claims that the device has moved into the NPI (New Product Introduction) phase, indicating that development is progressing.

The Weibo post did not mention the exact name of the smartphone in development. However, speculation has already begun, with many users suggesting that the device could be the rumoured Honor Power 2, which is likely to debut as a successor to the Honor Power. The latter was launched in April 2025 with an 8,000mAh silicon-carbon battery.

Honor appears to be gearing up to boost battery capacities across both its mid-range and flagship smartphones. A recent leak indicated that upcoming Honor flagship models could feature batteries ranging between 7,020mAh and 7,200mAh. Meanwhile, mid-range devices are said to come equipped with larger batteries, ranging from 8,200mAh to 8,400mAh.

The brand unveiled the Honor X70 in China with an 8,300mAh battery. It is advertised to provide up to 18 hours of screen time, up to 15.6 hours of navigation time and up to 27 hours of "short video" playback time on a single charge. The 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant of Honor's latest Magic V5 foldable smartphone is equipped with a 6,100mAh battery.

Honor isn't alone in prioritising bigger batteries. Another Chinese brand, Oppo, recently introduced the K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro, both packing a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. Likewise, Realme launched its Realme 15 Pro 5G and Realme 15 5G in India last week with 7,000mAh batteries.

