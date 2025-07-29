Oppo Find X9 Pro could pack a significantly larger battery than its predecessor, a tipster has revealed online. Other specifications of the rumoured handset have also been tipped, including its supposed chipset, IP rating, and more. Previously, Oppo Find X9 Pro's camera configuration and display specifications had surfaced online, which are in line with the latest leak. The phone is expected to succeed the Oppo Find X8 Pro phone, which was launched in China in October 2024.

Oppo Find X9 Pro Battery, Chipster (expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station, in a post on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, has revealed the expected specifications of a yet-to-launch smartphone, which, according to a report by WCCFTech, belongs to the Oppo Find X9 Pro. The rumoured smartphone is tipped to pack a 7,500mAh battery with 50W wireless charging support, which will be a significant upgrade in battery capacity over its predecessor, the Oppo Find X8 Pro, that housed a 5,910mAh cell.

Oppo Find X9 Pro could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, the tipster highlighted. The phone is said to sport a 6.78-inch 2.5D LTPO straight display with 1.5K resolution, Low-Injection Pressure Over-Moulding (LIPO) technology, signalling that the phone could have thin bezels. The display size is in line with a previous leak, which also suggested that the Chinese smartphone company is abandoning the curved design it has previously integrated in its flagship handsets.

The Oppo Find X9 Pro is tipped to come with a 3D Ultrasonic fingerprint scanner as well. On top of this, the handset could get an IP68 and IP69 splash and dust resistance rating. For photos and videos, it is said to feature a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens at the back, which will be a jump from the 50-megapixel telephoto sensor featured in its predecessor.

For context, the Oppo Find X8 Pro sports a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 1,264x2,780 pixels resolution, 450ppi pixel density, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 4,500 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a 3nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 internal storage.

The handset features a quad camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel 3x telephoto lens, a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 50-megapixel 6x telephoto lens. The phone packs a 5,910mAh silicon-carbon battery with 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging